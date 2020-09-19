GOP party leader worries Trump will ‘say something dumb” and ‘screw up’ replacing Ginsburg

In a deep dive into how the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will impact the upcoming November election, one former high-ranking Republican executive admitted that there is a danger that Donald Trump will “say something dumb” about the situation that will not only impact getting a replacement on the high court but also hurt his diminishing chances of remaining in the Oval Office.

According to the report from Politico, the death of the iconic justice is likely to have a major impact on the election for both Democrats and Republicans alike while at the same time giving the president — who has been trailing in the polls for months — a possible lifeline to save his troubled re-election campaign.

As the report notes, “Neither party could say with confidence late Friday night how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death would alter the presidential campaign,” before predicting, “With Trump promising a high court nominee within days, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to hold a vote before the January inauguration, Republicans were betting a Supreme Court fight would veer the narrative back to the kind of social issues they believe will animate their base and draw Trump-wary Republicans back into the fold.”

As Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, put it, “The truth of the matter is, not only are the courts on the ballot, but generations of decisions are on the ballot. I think we’ll see enthusiasm like we’ve never seen before. For so many people, this election could mean life or death. That’s how we treat it.”

According to Conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp, the timing for Trump couldn’t be better as he tries to get his campaign back on track.

“Supreme Court openings for Republicans now — and specifically for President Trump — [are] all upside if you look at the politics of it,” Schlapp explained. “There’s no downside.”

However, not all Republicans are optimistic that the president, known for going off-script, will use the opportunity to his — and the Republican Party’s — advantage.

Speaking with Politico, Brandon Scholz, a former executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said the president’s inner circle will have their work cut out for them keeping the president from making the Republicans’ job ahead of them more difficult.

“He still has the possibility to screw things up and say something dumb. Who knows tomorrow what he’ll say and do and just let all the air out of the balloon,” Scholz explained. “His campaign needs this. He needs this. It’s a game changer. There aren’t too many game changers like this around.”

