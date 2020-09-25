GOP senator accused of dog-whistling and anti-Semitism after attacking Chuck Schumer with ‘beyond disgusting lie’

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, is under fire after attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

“In Chuck Schumer’s America — only atheists can be Supreme Court Justices,” Blackburn said on Twitter Friday morning.

It was unclear what led to her tweet. But many were quick to defend Senator Schumer, noting he is Jewish, and calling her remarks anti-Semitic.

Blackburn is a far right wing hard core conservative who steadfastly supports President Donald Trump.

In 2018 her state’s top newspaper reported that Blackburn “has met with leaders of a far-right Austrian political party with Nazi roots.” The Tennessean also reported that Blackburn “has previously faced criticism for her association with a former leader of a neo-Confederate hate group.”

The paper also pointed to a tweet from white supremacist Congressman Steve King, showing the Iowa Republican with Blackburn and “members of Austria’s Freedom Party, a far-right political party founded by one-time Nazi officers ‘whose leaders have continued to engage in anti-Semitism and Holocaust trivialization in recent years,’ according to the Anti-Defamation League.”

Senator Blackburn’s Friday tweet was met with disgust and derision, accusations of anti-Semitism, and mockery for suggesting atheism was somehow a disqualifying factor for a Supreme Court nominee.

There is zero fact in Blackburn’s attack. Senator Schumer has strongly supported Supreme Court nominees of several faiths. And no Supreme Court nominee has ever been known to be an atheist.

Noted journalist and political commentator David Frum, who also sits on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, accused Blackburn of dog-whistling.

This dog heard that whistle. https://t.co/ZoRwpNBkTC — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 25, 2020

One popular Twitter personality slammed Blackburn, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snubbed Justice Ginsburg earlier that morning.

chuck schumer is paying his respects in person to the first jewish person and first woman to lie in state and your two fuckin party leaders are out playing golf or something just shut the fuck up today — darth™ (@darth) September 25, 2020

More responses:

When they start using “atheist” as a synonym for “non-Christian” you know they’re planning some bad shit https://t.co/erdJpgqLQU — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 25, 2020

This was tweeted minutes before Chuck Schumer attended a memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/3udh58kaej — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 25, 2020

This lie is beyond disgusting. https://t.co/BaEE0pwfXJ — Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) September 25, 2020

chuck schumer voted for justice sotomayor, who is catholic, and justice kagan, who is jewish. and you are horrible. https://t.co/iJkUqi7Gx8 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2020

Chuck Schumer is Jewish and so was Ruth Bader Ginsberg who he just honored today, and neither are atheists, but other than that, you nailed it. https://t.co/9gefOrzMWl — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 25, 2020

Ooops, you’re really letting your anti-Semitism show there, Marsha. But I guess that’s the fashion these days in the GOP, so probably not an accident. — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) September 25, 2020

Sonia Sotomayor. Move on to your next bogus talking point. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) September 25, 2020

I bet to ol’Marsha Superbrain they’re the same thing. — Mario Carino (@mariocarino) September 25, 2020

In Marsha Blackburn’s America, Jews don’t count. https://t.co/nTo615Ht2e — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 25, 2020

Please re-read The First Amendment. Mrs. Senator. — The President Got Caught (@sockalexis2003) September 25, 2020

