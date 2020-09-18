GOP Senator Murkowski said she will not vote for Ginsburg’s replacement before an election: report

In an interview shortly before it was announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away from complications from pancreatic cancer, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told a reporter that she would not vote for a Supreme Court replacement with less than 50 days before the election.

According to Alaska Public Media, the Republican senator stated, “I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” with the report noting that “Murkowski said her reasoning is based on the same reasoning that held up the confirmation of former President Barack Obama’s final nominee to the Supreme Court.”

About Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision to block Judge Merrick Garland, Murkowski said, “That was too close to an election, and that the people needed to decide. That the closer you get to an election, that argument becomes even more important.”

