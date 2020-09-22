GOP’s Matt Gaetz warns his fellow conservatives: Trump cannot be ‘just an aberration’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) promised President Donald Trump’s election four years ago was the start of a lasting political “realignment.”

The Trump-loving Florida Republican appeared on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” where host Alex Marlow seemed to agree with Donald Trump Jr.’s assessment of Gaetz, reported Right Wing Watch.

“I think [Donald Trump Jr.] describes you as the voice of MAGA in the House,” Marlow said. “I think that’s pretty accurate. I think you’re the congressman most associated with the president’s worldview, which of course this audience shares by and large. This is a pretty remarkable thing for you because you’re a young guy.”

Gaetz told the right-wing host that Trump would drive out the “invade everywhere, invite everyone” faction of the GOP, who don’t share the president’s hardline view on immigration.

“[That’s] central to the identity of our movement,”​ Gaetz said.

“If Donald Trump is just an aberration, then we could still lose the country,” he said. “He has to be the start of a political alignment, realignment, that has sustainability.”