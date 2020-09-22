GOP’s Matt Gaetz warns his fellow conservatives: Trump cannot be ‘just an aberration’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) promised President Donald Trump’s election four years ago was the start of a lasting political “realignment.”
The Trump-loving Florida Republican appeared on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” where host Alex Marlow seemed to agree with Donald Trump Jr.’s assessment of Gaetz, reported Right Wing Watch.
“I think [Donald Trump Jr.] describes you as the voice of MAGA in the House,” Marlow said. “I think that’s pretty accurate. I think you’re the congressman most associated with the president’s worldview, which of course this audience shares by and large. This is a pretty remarkable thing for you because you’re a young guy.”
Gaetz told the right-wing host that Trump would drive out the “invade everywhere, invite everyone” faction of the GOP, who don’t share the president’s hardline view on immigration.
“[That’s] central to the identity of our movement,” Gaetz said.
“If Donald Trump is just an aberration, then we could still lose the country,” he said. “He has to be the start of a political alignment, realignment, that has sustainability.”
