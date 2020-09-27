He paid more in hush money for affairs than in taxes: Trump blasted for cheating the IRS for decades

President Donald Trump was revealed as a tax fraud in a New York Times report Sunday evening. The report detailed the two years that Trump paid taxes; he only paid $750 each year. The self-described billionaire shows that he has nearly $500 million in debt.

Trump has built his career on the idea that he is one of the country’s best businessmen. He even founded the show “The Apprentice” to promote his business expertise and pick the next big business expert. The Times reported Trump has earned more money by pretending to be a businessman than he has made actually developing business.

Ironically, Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for only paying 20% in taxes in 2012. Trump paid far less.

@BarackObama who wants to raise all our taxes, only pays 20.5% on $790k salary. http://t.co/bqF26mQf Do as I say not as I do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2012

In 2016, Trump campaigned on the idea that a businessman in the White House was what America needed to rebuild an economy that former President Barack Obama had already rescued from what was, at the time, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. That crisis has since been revealed by the high unemployment due to Trump’s failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was mocked and attacked for stealing from the American taxpayer with millions in refunds, hefty hair-do fees, Ivanka Trump’s makeup costs, paying off affairs and sexual harassment allegations and so many more scams.

Trump’s supporters tried to claim that it was an example of the president’s “genius.”

See the comments from folks below:

i think we are his gofundme — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 28, 2020

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: "I just want a manly, robust alpha-male silverback gorilla who reeks of pure testosterone and spends $72,000 for hair styling." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2020

Trump would rather have people thinking he's a tax cheat than a business failure. — Alex Parker (@AlexParkerDC) September 28, 2020

I paid more in taxes in the past ten years than Trump has… I’m a teacher. #TrumpTaxes #TrumpIsBroke — #RandomWhiteGuy (@TheReelRandom) September 28, 2020

Imagine spending more than the median *household* income for an American family to get…Trump’s “hair.” — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) September 28, 2020

In 2016, Trump paid $129,250 more to Stormy Daniels than to the USA government. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 27, 2020

If I give my kids money, can I deduct it? They are great kids. We go way back. https://t.co/WvnPvzUZr8 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 27, 2020

He’s broke, he lives in our house, and he’s been stealing from us. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 27, 2020

Re Trump's massive fraudulent tax cheating: this is who he is and has always been: a lying, cheating felon. Lock him up. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 27, 2020

Does he think people who pay taxes are losers and suckers — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 27, 2020

You just know Biden is gonna get hammered tomorrow when, in the interest of fairness, the NYT drops a 10-page hit piece on Joe still owing late fees to a Wilmington Blockbuster when it went out of business. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 27, 2020

I thought @realDonaldTrump was a grifter because it’s his personality. Turns out he needs the taxpayer funds being funneled to his businesses by his repeated trips to his properties. It’s also why his campaign pays his family. Because Trump owes massive debts.#TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/iIJYazsuMJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2020

An actual billionaire in New York once told me “Trump isn’t rich. Trump isn’t a billionaire. He’s a clown living on credit.”#SeptemberSurprise — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2020

Biden almost lost his house over medical fees trying to save his son Beau from brain cancer. Trump paid his daughter Ivanka's $95,000 in hair and make-up. #TrumpTaxReturns #TrumpTaxes https://t.co/eDNtmT8ojW — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) September 28, 2020

I always said his taxes would make no meaningful difference, because cheating on your taxes is the American way. But it is a shameful display regardless. — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) September 27, 2020

Donald Trump is one of the biggest tax cheats in US History. Pass it on. #TrumpTaxes #DonaldIsBroke https://t.co/Rd28y7eqof — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2020

Before y'all say "I need his accountant" or "Trump is smart"…his scam could lead to over a $100 MILLION tax bill if he loses his battle with the IRS. And just wait til Tish James gets a hold of him. #VoteHimOut #TrumpTaxes pic.twitter.com/7e3pCOlLNo — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) September 28, 2020

I laugh at all the idiots that say they voted for Trump because he’s a great businessman… he will bankrupt this country like he does his companies. #TrumpTaxes #DonTheCon #brokebitch — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) September 28, 2020

Can someone lock down the Treasury before @realDonaldTrump gets his hands on any more of our money?#TrumpTaxes — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 28, 2020

Weird to be trolled by the former acting DNI but sorry it’s not advocacy to ask people if they paid more than $750 in taxes, unlike the President. Did you pay more than that? https://t.co/wfRWAy2WmI — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 27, 2020

In other words, Barack Obama paid $161,000 on his $790,000 salary while Trump paid $750 dollars two years in a row after claiming to make *millions* each year. If only everyone had a bunch of failing businesses that bleed money we could use to circumvent paying taxes. https://t.co/ADZVUDpi7F — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 28, 2020

Man, I hope Jared can hook up enough lending capacity from his sponsors in the Gulf to bail out his father-in-law. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2020

I’m sorry but you should have to pay more than $750 in taxes to pick the next Supreme Court Justice. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 27, 2020

Fun fact: In 2016, Trump paid Stormy Daniels more than 173x what he paid the federal government in income taxes. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2020

Remember when Trump was going to loan his campaign $100,000,000? pic.twitter.com/6HpFZLk8dg — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 28, 2020