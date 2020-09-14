Quantcast
Connect with us

Health experts alarmed by ‘murky’ vaccine tracking system being rolled out by Trump administration

Published

1 min ago

on

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine (Handout Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP/File)

The Trump administration is rolling out an unproven data system that could sideline experienced immunization trackers as part of its efforts to distribute a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The administration is paying $16 million to Deloitte to develop the Vaccine Administration Management System, which could displace state state networks for tracking vaccine results and adverse effects in immunizations for other diseases, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s this bizarre, murky, muddy situation,” said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association that currently helps states monitor vaccinations.

Existing vaccine trackers could end up doing some of that work if a COVID-19 immunization is developed, but state officials are worried they would be forced to use new software developed by Deloitte using technology from Salesforce.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the agency was seeking “identifiable” data tracking specific individuals, which experts say is legally problematic.

The federal government has told states to be ready to administer multiple prospective coronavirus vaccines and submit their plans for distribution by Nov. 1, a month after the new data system was expected to be rolled out.

CDC will require data that’s collected to be sent to a secure database to sort out duplicate reports, and will then be sent on to the federal government without the identifying information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health care providers have still not been able to preview the new data system.

“More and more states are unsure of how to proceed,” Coyle said. “This is one of the biggest contributors to my increased Tums consumption.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

DeJoy boosted his donations to GOP campaigns when postmaster general job opened up: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

As soon as the job for Postmaster General opened up, Louis DeJoy ticked up his donations to GOP political campaigns, according to written testimony to Congress from Lisa Graves, the executive director of the watchdog group True North Research.

"In the 2019-2020 cycle, DeJoy has given more than $1.5 million to GOP candidates and campaigns, the bulk of which has gone to aid Trump’s 2020 election strategy, Graves said. The sum includes nearly $80,000 to aid GOP Senate races since last December, when the former Postmaster General announced she would resign," Bloomberg reports.

According to Graves, this level of partisanship "undermines public trust in the Postal Service as an institution."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A deer doesn’t look like a human’: Family of South Dakota Republican’s victim demands justice

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

When South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported that he "hit a deer," what he actually hit was 55-year-old Joe Boever and his family members are demanding answers.

According to the Rapid City Journal, details are thin after Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SC) briefed the public on the hit-and-run incident where the attorney general struck a person on his way back from a Republican Party event around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A release from the Department of Public Safety doesn't say if Ravnsborg stopped his car to confirm that he hit a deer and look at the damage to his car.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump health official freaks out over ‘resistance’ movement at the CDC — but it is actually about ‘antibiotic resistance’

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's health adviser, Michael Caputo, was appointed to serve as assistant secretary of public affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services in the middle of the worst global pandemics in 100 years. His paranoia, however, seems to have gotten the better of him.

A New York Times piece on Caputo cites his social media accounts where the government adviser said that there are people in the Center for Disease Control who are guilty of "sedition" for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that left-wing hit squads were preparing for an armed insurrection after the November election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image