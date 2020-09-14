Health experts alarmed by ‘murky’ vaccine tracking system being rolled out by Trump administration

The Trump administration is rolling out an unproven data system that could sideline experienced immunization trackers as part of its efforts to distribute a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The administration is paying $16 million to Deloitte to develop the Vaccine Administration Management System, which could displace state state networks for tracking vaccine results and adverse effects in immunizations for other diseases, reported Politico.

“It’s this bizarre, murky, muddy situation,” said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association that currently helps states monitor vaccinations.

Existing vaccine trackers could end up doing some of that work if a COVID-19 immunization is developed, but state officials are worried they would be forced to use new software developed by Deloitte using technology from Salesforce.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the agency was seeking “identifiable” data tracking specific individuals, which experts say is legally problematic.

The federal government has told states to be ready to administer multiple prospective coronavirus vaccines and submit their plans for distribution by Nov. 1, a month after the new data system was expected to be rolled out.

CDC will require data that’s collected to be sent to a secure database to sort out duplicate reports, and will then be sent on to the federal government without the identifying information.

Health care providers have still not been able to preview the new data system.

“More and more states are unsure of how to proceed,” Coyle said. “This is one of the biggest contributors to my increased Tums consumption.”