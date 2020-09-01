Here’s how Biden must call out Trump’s lies during the debates

Joe Biden should insist on some crucial ground rules in his debates with President Donald Trump or skip them altogether, according to a new column.

Three-fifths of voters told Pew Research debates mattered in their decision who to support in 2016, and The Daily Beast’s Margaret Carlson cautioned Biden not to let the president lie or cheat through the political TV spectacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Biden should argue for a single moderator who will follow up but be prepared for Trump taking over as emcee,” Carlson wrote. “If there’s no question about Hunter Biden, Trump will get one in. If Biden doesn’t reply by asking Trump about his adult children living large off the government and the criminal referrals of son Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, he doesn’t deserve to be president.”

Trump hopes to use the debates to prove he’s more “cognitively there” than Biden, and Carlson warned that he’ll attempt to lie and bluff his way through them — unless the former vice president calls him out.

“If this is the most important election, and debates, of a lifetime, Biden should match Trump’s demands with his: turn over your tax returns as every candidate has for 40 years,” Carlson wrote. “If Trump wants the TV exposure badly enough to produce them, Biden will have accomplished what no prosecutor, court, or House committee has. If not, Biden should consider Pelosi’s advice and call the whole circus off. Otherwise, the best man could lose.”