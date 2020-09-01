Quantcast
Here’s how Biden must call out Trump’s lies during the debates

Published

24 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Composite image of Donald Trump and Joe Biden (screengrabs)

Joe Biden should insist on some crucial ground rules in his debates with President Donald Trump or skip them altogether, according to a new column.

Three-fifths of voters told Pew Research debates mattered in their decision who to support in 2016, and The Daily Beast’s Margaret Carlson cautioned Biden not to let the president lie or cheat through the political TV spectacles.

“Biden should argue for a single moderator who will follow up but be prepared for Trump taking over as emcee,” Carlson wrote. “If there’s no question about Hunter Biden, Trump will get one in. If Biden doesn’t reply by asking Trump about his adult children living large off the government and the criminal referrals of son Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, he doesn’t deserve to be president.”

Trump hopes to use the debates to prove he’s more “cognitively there” than Biden, and Carlson warned that he’ll attempt to lie and bluff his way through them — unless the former vice president calls him out.

“If this is the most important election, and debates, of a lifetime, Biden should match Trump’s demands with his: turn over your tax returns as every candidate has for 40 years,” Carlson wrote. “If Trump wants the TV exposure badly enough to produce them, Biden will have accomplished what no prosecutor, court, or House committee has. If not, Biden should consider Pelosi’s advice and call the whole circus off. Otherwise, the best man could lose.”


This accused mobster could influence Steve Bannon’s fraud case

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A 2008 case involving a loan shark and longtime business partner of Steve Bannon's, Andrew Badolato, may impact the fraud case against the former White House adviser. Bannon and Badolato worked together on a penny stock deal as well as political "documentaries."

The ironic twist was explored by Bloomberg News Tuesday, describing the efforts Badolato made to help the FBI record calls in a case involving organized crime. Badolato helped with another case in which he gave information that helped send an associate to prison for securities fraud.

WATCH: All hell breaks loose after Texas store clerk calls Black customer the N-word

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A customer knocked merchandise onto the floor after a Texas convenience store clerk called him a racial slur.

The Black man stopped at Circle K in Cypress after midnight for tobacco products, but the older white woman working at the store refused to sell them because he had an out-of-state ID card, reported TMZ.

The woman then demands the customer take off his mask, and she hurled a racial slur when he refused.

The man then starts yelling at the clerk and threatens to "pop" her because she'd called him the slur, and then he knocks items from display shelves onto the floor as they continue to argue.

