Here’s how Trump intends to create ‘chaos’ to steal the election from voters
The author of a new piece outlining how President Donald Trump could steal the election from voters explained just how that might happen.
The Atlantic‘s Barton Gellman revealed the Trump campaign is exploring a strategy to pressure Republican-led state legislatures to appoint electors, instead of letting voters choose, and he told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” how that would work in practice.
“The only other time in history we had a debacle like this with possibility of the multiple competing slates of electors where two groups of people said, ‘I’m the state elector for the state of Pennsylvania,’ for example, it’s supposed to go to Congress,” Gellman said. “Congress is supposed to decide who are the legitimate electors, if any, from the state, and the problem is the electorate count act is one of the most garbled statutes ever passed by Congress, which is saying a lot.”
Once the election reaches that point, the president and his right-wing media allies have enormous power to force the outcome they want.
“If you have a split of control between the House and the Senate,” Gellman said, “in which Congress can’t make the decision in which you have both sides deadlocked, they sort of checkmate each other on who are going to be the people who cast the votes from, in this case, Pennsylvania, and the problem is that when you have chaos going on for a long time, which is Trump’s strategy here, then as time passes, the president — the person who’s got the troops under his command and has the apparatus, or the federal government, at his command — is going to take advantage of that deadlock and stay in power.”
Trump made an ‘implicit threat of violence’ when he refused to say he’d leave peacefully: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of implicitly threatening the use of violence if he loses the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the 2020 election, Berman said that this was the kind of thing he'd expect to hear from leaders in foreign countries without long traditions of upholding democracy.
"To be clear, the refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer in and of itself is an implicit threat of violence," he said.
‘I have to leave for an emergency phone call’: Trump splits from his own press conference for a ‘big call’
President Donald Trump was late for his 6:00 PM press conference and literally left in the middle for an "emergency" phone call.
"I have to leave for an emergency phone call," Trump told reporters in the White House press briefing room. As he tried to leave one reporter peppered him with spot-on questions about this afternoon's decision by a grand jury to not charge any of the three Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Asked what the call was about, Trump replied, "I have a big call."
Watch:
Wow. Trump says he has to take "an emergency phone call" and walks away while ignoring a reporter's shouted question about what his message is to people who are upset over Breonna Taylor's killing pic.twitter.com/EWsjJOGwsg