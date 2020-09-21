Here’s the doomsday scenario in Pennsylvania that could cost Joe Biden the election
On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer walked through a potential voter error that could cost Joe Biden Pennsylvania — the exclusion of so-called “naked ballots,” or mail-in ballots that aren’t properly sealed in two layers of envelopes.
“The state Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state that’s seen as increasingly likely to determine who wins the White House, last week ordered officials to throw out ‘naked ballots’ — mail ballots that arrive without inner ‘secrecy envelopes,'” reported Jonathan Lai. “Pennsylvania uses a two-envelope mail ballot system: A completed ballot goes into a ‘secrecy envelope’ that has no identifying information, and then into a larger mailing envelope that the voter signs.”
“Philadelphia’s top elections official warned Monday that the court’s ruling ‘is going to cause electoral chaos,’ lead to tens of thousands of votes being thrown out, and put the state at the center of ‘significant postelection legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000,'” said the report. In particular, “throwing out naked ballots could be costly for Biden, in a state President Donald Trump won by only about 44,000 votes in 2016, or less than 1%.”
Pennsylvania is rapidly expanding the use of mail-in voting, which has previously not been common in the state, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overwhelmingly, the voters seeking to vote by mail are Democrats, as Trump’s conspiracy theories about the practice has turned off many GOP voters from doing so.
2020 Election
No one can believe this GOP senator’s embarrassing ad is real
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in a tough race to keep her seat, and at least so far, it seems she’s not sending her best.
Her latest ad baffled many observers, prompting some to genuinely question whether the clip was real. It’s production quality and corniness are so over the top and unprofessional, it’s hard to believe it’s from a sitting senator. And the messaging itself is so hamfisted and unsubtle that it’s hard to imagine it’s an appealing ad for voters, even in Republican-leaning Georgia.
The ad starts with a couple sitting on a sofa talking about how conservative Loeffler is. OK. But then it goes off the rails when it literally says that Loeffler is “more conservative than Attila the Hun.” Yes, really. And it only gets worse.
2020 Election
Republicans’ naked power grab will unwind the legal framework of the majority — and replace it with minority rule
The big story today is big indeed: how and when the seat on the Supreme Court, now open because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, will be filled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced within an hour of the announcement of Ginsburg’s passing that he would move to replace her immediately. Trump says he will announce his pick for the seat as early as Tuesday.
Democrats are crying foul. Their immediate complaint is that after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016, McConnell refused even to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, on the grounds that it was inappropriate to confirm a Supreme Court justice in an election year. He insisted voters should get to decide on who got to nominate the new justice. This “rule” was invented for the moment: in our history, at least 14 Supreme Court justices have been nominated and confirmed during an election year. (Three more were nominated in December, after an election.)
2020 Election
Democrats reveal huge fundraising hauls in Senate races after RBG’s death
Small donor contributions to Democratic Senate campaigns have skyrocketed after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"From Alaska to Maine to the Carolinas, Democratic strategists working on Senate campaigns described a spontaneous outpouring of donations the likes of which they had never seen, allowing Democrats the financial freedom to broaden the map of pickup opportunities, or press their financial advantage in top battlegrounds already saturated with advertising," The New York Times reported Monday.