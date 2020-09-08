‘He’s an animal’: Iraq veteran rips Trump as a ‘disgusting human being’

An Iraq war veteran denounced President Donald Trump’s character after he reportedly slurred service members as “suckers” and “losers.”
Paul Rieckhoff, a veterans advocate and host of the Angry Americans podcast, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he doesn’t believe the president’s denials, which were couched in attacks on military leadership.
“This is who Donald Trump is,” Rieckhoff said. “He said only an animal would speak this way. He is an animal. He’s a disgusting human being. He has no integrity, he has no honor, he has no respect. He has no respect for anyone or anything. He’s a political runaway train who will smash into anything that’s in his way, to include our military. He’s attacking his own military leadership.”
“A week ago they were trying to cut the budget to the Stars and Stripes magazine, pardon war criminals, attacks John McCain,” he added. “Our enemies love this, our enemies are celebrating. Russia loves this, [Vladimir] Putin loves this. Nobody loves this more than our enemies, and every day he perpetuates this madness. It’s bad for America and good for enemies.”
Reporter Ashley Parker, in an article published in the Washington Post over Labor Day Weekend, discusses some of the ways in which President Donald Trump’s campaign and its allies have been aggressively promoting disinformation — from “doctored and misleading videos” to bogus conspiracy theories.
For example, Parker notes, Trump recently “retweeted footage of a black man violently pushing a white woman on a subway platform under the caption, ‘Black Lives Matter/Antifa’ — but the man was not affiliated with either group, and the video was shot in October (2019).” And according to Parker, “White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a manipulated video that falsely showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seeming to fall asleep during a television interview, complete with a fake TV headline.”
In an interview with Vanity Fair, former Homeland Security Department Under Secretary for Intelligence John Cohen warned that Trump was setting the stage for sectarian conflict on American streets when he justified his own supporters taking the law into their own hands.
The signs have been there for months. The fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Using the White House to hold the RNC convention. All the Hatch Act violations. And now, not rushing to release August's fundraising numbers.
Please note: It looks increasingly like the Trump campaign has money problems & that they/the president are stealing public resources to make up for it (see: Hatch Act violations, use of WH/press conferences in lieu of rallies, departments doing Trump PR rather than comms, etc.)