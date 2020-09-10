Quantcast
‘He’s just stupid’: Former senator says Woodward tapes prove Trump ‘too dumb to be president’

Published

1 min ago

on

Bob Woodward (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill shredded President Donald Trump as “too dumb” to lead the United States.

The former Democratic senator blasted the president for admitting to Bob Woodward that he’d purposefully downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, and the “Morning Joe” contributor said that confession was disqualifying in multiple ways.

“I think what the tapes do in a bold and dramatic fashion, they prove that we have a president who is a liar and is willing to kill Americans, and you can’t say it more plainly than that,” McCaskill said. “He’s killing Americans with his lies. Thousands and thousands of people died because Donald Trump wanted to lie about the dangers of this disease and how it was spread.”

“Now he’s going to spin this, which is unbelievable to me, with a straight face, saying to America, ‘I didn’t want anybody to panic,'” she added. :He’s running a campaign based on fear and panic. His entire campaign is about making Americans afraid, people in the suburbs afraid that Black people are going to move in. It is ridiculous how he’s based his presidency on hate, fear and panic, and now he’s trying to sell this B.S. this was just about keeping America calm. it wasn’t. It was about protecting him politically and trying to protect his economy that he saw as his that was his ticket to re-election.”

The admission was damning enough, McCaskill said — but also proved he lacked the intelligence to be president.

“This man is way too dumb to be president of the United States,” she said. “I mean, he’s just stupid. Who does this? Who does 18 interviews with Bob Woodward within two months of the election? Who does that knowing they’re going to come out right before the election? Only the most stupid man in America would do that. He is too dumb to lead the greatest nation on the planet.”

