‘He’s lying!’ Morning Joe busts Trump’s disastrous visit to Kenosha

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for lying his way through an unwelcome visit to Wisconsin.

The president went to Kenosha, where one of his supporters gunned down two protesters following the police shooting of a Black man, against the wishes of local authorities and claimed credit for calling out the National Guard.

“Donald Trump keeps lying,” the “Morning Joe” host said. “I know this is not a shock, but what’s a shock is that some people are still stupid enough to believe him. But he keeps lying about the National Guard, talks about, well, when I called out the National Guard to Wisconsin. It’s not how it works. Donald Trump didn’t call out the National Guard. He and his supporters, including former governors in that state, can lie all they want, but it doesn’t change the fact that the current Democratic governor of Wisconsin is the one who called out the National Guard, something that the Democratic governor of Oregon should have done a very long time ago.”

Breaking Banner

Fox’s ‘hard news’ anchors reject booking Trump’s new coronavirus adviser

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News' "hard news" anchors are avoiding booking Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump's new preferred coronavirus adviser.

"According to three people familiar with the situation, Fox News producers have been instructed in recent weeks to take extra care when inviting Atlas onto the network to discuss the pandemic, which is rapidly approaching a U.S. body count of 200,000," said Asawin Suebsaeng and Maxwell Tani. "Some Fox staffers involved in the network’s more straightlaced daytime news programs have been increasingly reluctant to book him altogether."

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump and her pal conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera view during inauguration: Tell-all book

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Melania Trump and her friend conspired to keep Ivanka Trump out of camera range during the 2017 inauguration, according to a new tell-all book.

That's one of the juicy tidbits dished out by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote about her years-long relationship with President Donald Trump's wife in "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," as reported by The Daily Beast.

"Planning the seating on the dais at the swearing-in, Melania and Wolkoff conspired to keep Ivanka out of camera range during the ceremony," the website reports.

Melania Trump and her daughter-in-law both agreed -- a rare occurrence, according to the book -- to hire Wolkoff to help plan the inauguration, and the president's allies blamed her for some of the spending irregularities from the event after she stayed on to help the first lady transition into her public role.

Breaking Banner

Trump urged Sarah Sanders to ‘take one for the team’ after Kim Jong-un winked at her

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump urged Sarah Huckabee Sanders to "take one for the team" after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared to wink at her during a 2018 summit.

The former White House press secretary revealed the interaction in her forthcoming memoir, "Speaking for Myself," which The Guardian obtained and reported on.

“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” Trump told his press secretary, according to the book. “He did! He f*cking hit on you!”

