‘He’s lying!’ Morning Joe busts Trump’s disastrous visit to Kenosha

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for lying his way through an unwelcome visit to Wisconsin.

The president went to Kenosha, where one of his supporters gunned down two protesters following the police shooting of a Black man, against the wishes of local authorities and claimed credit for calling out the National Guard.

“Donald Trump keeps lying,” the “Morning Joe” host said. “I know this is not a shock, but what’s a shock is that some people are still stupid enough to believe him. But he keeps lying about the National Guard, talks about, well, when I called out the National Guard to Wisconsin. It’s not how it works. Donald Trump didn’t call out the National Guard. He and his supporters, including former governors in that state, can lie all they want, but it doesn’t change the fact that the current Democratic governor of Wisconsin is the one who called out the National Guard, something that the Democratic governor of Oregon should have done a very long time ago.”