HHS spokesperson ridiculed for flameout after conspiracy theories: ‘Is this the criminally insane defense?’

On Tuesday, Trump HHS official Michael Caputo signaled his desire to take medical leave, following intense scrutiny over a conspiracy theory laden rant suggesting the CDC had an “armed resistance unit.”

UPDATE — Caputo has signaled his desire to take medical leave

— He claimed to staff he had never read a single MMWR, despite efforts to meddle w reports

— He concluded meeting by telling staff to listen to the Grateful Deadhttps://t.co/HoBYgDB7Ej with @adamcancryn @owermohle — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 15, 2020

Caputo’s announcement drew reactions on social media, with many people making fun of his apparent obsession with the Grateful Dead.

So this just happened. Listen to the Grateful Dead? I mean, normally that's solid advice, but in this case? https://t.co/BlTG8uCWWq — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) September 15, 2020

\

Kakistocracy to the max — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 15, 2020

As a Deadhead I am offended and horrified that Caputo likes them too (apparently). — They Call Me Blue (@eric0531) September 15, 2020

Medical leave? He should be fired. He's not working for the American people; he's working for Putin. Caputo moved to Russia in 1994. He began working for Putin in 2000 to improve his image. He is still working for Putin. — Marlin Kleaves (@MarlinKleaves) September 15, 2020

Michael Caputo is wound way too tight to endure what’s coming. Both he and Stone have likely engaged in espionage. There is no statute of limitations. He’s starting to realize life in a supermax is a real possibility. His corrupt acts at HHS should enhance his sentence. — Dr. Eager …Make Sure You Vote (@Dr_Eager) September 15, 2020

Caputos choice of Greatful Dead song would be a live jam that lasted hours that normal people would have been exhausted by 20 minutes in. — M^3 (@MC3b3D) September 15, 2020

And I'm guessing the taxpayers are footing the bill for his medical leave. We would all like a tax refund. Good riddance. — Nancy Vogt (@MrPeabody323) September 15, 2020

Well well well Let me guess, Shakedown Street is his favorite Grateful Dead — green soul CLIMATE DEMOCRACY AT STAKE 😷 (@carolleisa) September 15, 2020

i'm going to try and not let him ruin the Grateful Dead for me. — John Bracken (@john_bracken) September 15, 2020

All the "best people".

Seriously, he needs to be barred from serving in anything remotely connected to Gov forever, and he should be investigated by the FBI for inciting violence. — MaskyFoon (@mickeyfoon) September 15, 2020

Is this the criminally insane defense? — TurnTexasBlue🌊🌊🌊 (@BaileyCorbitt) September 15, 2020

No way he should be allowed his salary. The guy is inciting and encouraging insurrection.

Not to mention he intentionally sabotaged reports on the Coronavirus which put the American public in grave Danger.

Caputo belongs in prison. — Please! I Can't Breathe! (@CreechJeff) September 15, 2020

I don't think there's any rehab for what that man has….. — Michele Beith (@mickyd123us) September 15, 2020

It's obvious we're going to Hell in a Bucket. But it's quite clear that He's Gone. Pretty much everyone in Trump's cabinet is a Friend of the Devil, of course, and that's why the Eyes of the World are on the US Blues, and my hair now has a Touch of Grey. — Oniya MCD (StoreHouse Of Useless Trivia) (@OniyaMCD) September 15, 2020

