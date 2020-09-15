Quantcast
HHS spokesperson ridiculed for flameout after conspiracy theories: ‘Is this the criminally insane defense?’

5 mins ago

Michael Caputo. Image via screengrab.

On Tuesday, Trump HHS official Michael Caputo signaled his desire to take medical leave, following intense scrutiny over a conspiracy theory laden rant suggesting the CDC had an “armed resistance unit.”

Caputo’s announcement drew reactions on social media, with many people making fun of his apparent obsession with the Grateful Dead.

4 mins ago

September 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Trump HHS official Michael Caputo signaled his desire to take medical leave, following intense scrutiny over a conspiracy theory laden rant suggesting the CDC had an "armed resistance unit."

— Caputo has signaled his desire to take medical leave— He claimed to staff he had never read a single MMWR, despite efforts to meddle w reports— He concluded meeting by telling staff to listen to the Grateful Deadhttps://t.co/HoBYgDB7Ej with @adamcancryn @owermohle

