‘Hip hip, hooray!’: Nikki Haley mocked for ‘endorsing’ Biden after she warns he would move US ‘pretty dramatically’ left

Former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is once again being mocked for a tweet that appears to many as an endorsement for the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket.

“Approach the prospects of a Biden presidency with clear eyes & no illusions,” the Republican former South Carolina governor said on Twitter on Friday. “Electing Biden would move the country pretty dramatically to the left in all but the most optimistic scenarios. A vote for Biden may well turn out to be a vote for Kamala Harris.”

Haley was thought by some to be Trump’s backup for Vice President Mike Pence, but that change was never made.

Many were only too happy to hear that the former Obama Vice President and the California Democratic Senator would work toward liberal and progressive goals.

Sold! — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 18, 2020

Surprised to see Haley endorsing Biden. Good choice. https://t.co/MGQHGPAYO9 — Angel Luis Colón (@GoshDarnMyLife) September 18, 2020

Don’t think anyone saw this coming, but I’m sure Joe Biden’s happy to receive her endorsement. https://t.co/9Yf8A2A9dU — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 18, 2020

Uh you know that’s not a bad thing. — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) September 18, 2020

A vote for Trump is a vote for Putin. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 18, 2020

Moving ‘pretty far to the left’ would put him in the center. Left is relative to right. The GOP is criminally far right. — De Nachtwacht (@ClydeBarrow5565) September 18, 2020

I’m excited about it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2020

You famously said:

“Donald Trump is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten”…

Not to lie.

Not to push people around.

Not to be bullied.

So, what’s changed?

Trump didn’t change.

He’s incapable of change.

You changed.

Dramatically.

Why?https://t.co/hcwyWAlgDe — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2020

I’m good with that. Thx. Now go order some popcorn. — lexsion (@lexsion) September 18, 2020

I would have (gladly!) voted for Kamala Harris for President. So, a vote for Biden in 2020 is a step closer to my dream? SIGN

ME

UP !!!! — Mark in Minnesota (@mark_casper_usa) September 18, 2020

Thank you Nikki. You convinced me that voting for Biden is the smart thing to do. Especially since a vote for Trump will definitely turn out to be a vote for Trump and that’s the last thing America needs. — Richard LeBlanc (@RichardLeBlancc) September 18, 2020

