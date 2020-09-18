Quantcast
'Hip hip, hooray!': Nikki Haley mocked for 'endorsing' Biden after she warns he would move US 'pretty dramatically' left

35 mins ago

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley (screengrab)

Former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is once again being mocked for a tweet that appears to many as an endorsement for the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket.

“Approach the prospects of a Biden presidency with clear eyes & no illusions,” the Republican former South Carolina governor said on Twitter on Friday. “Electing Biden would move the country pretty dramatically to the left in all but the most optimistic scenarios. A vote for Biden may well turn out to be a vote for Kamala Harris.”

Haley was thought by some to be Trump’s backup for Vice President Mike Pence, but that change was never made.

Many were only too happy to hear that the former Obama Vice President and the California Democratic Senator would work toward liberal and progressive goals.

