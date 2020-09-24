Historian unloads on Trump for ‘spitting in the face of democracy’ with a ‘power grab of grotesque proportions’

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said that a “power grab of grotesque proportions” is being conducted by President Trump and his administration.

“Basically, he’s blackmailing people and saying, ‘I won’t leave,'” Brinkley said, referring to Trump’s recent comments where he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose reelection in 2020.

“He’s threatening us and our democracy is at risk here,” Brinkley continued, adding that the moderators of the upcoming presidential debates “cannot let Donald Trump off the hook.”

“He is going to have to apologize or renege on this idea that he will not accept the results of this election,” he added, later accusing Trump of “spitting in the face of democracy, saying, ‘I don’t give a damn what’s good for our country — I’m about me and my power.'”

Watch the video below: