Historian unloads on Trump for ‘spitting in the face of democracy’ with a ‘power grab of grotesque proportions’

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said that a “power grab of grotesque proportions” is being conducted by President Trump and his administration.
“Basically, he’s blackmailing people and saying, ‘I won’t leave,'” Brinkley said, referring to Trump’s recent comments where he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose reelection in 2020.
“He’s threatening us and our democracy is at risk here,” Brinkley continued, adding that the moderators of the upcoming presidential debates “cannot let Donald Trump off the hook.”
“He is going to have to apologize or renege on this idea that he will not accept the results of this election,” he added, later accusing Trump of “spitting in the face of democracy, saying, ‘I don’t give a damn what’s good for our country — I’m about me and my power.'”
Watch the video below:
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sounded off on Republicans following President Donald Trump’s alarming remarks during his White House press conference on Wednesday.
When Schiff appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow that evening, he made gave Republicans and members of Trump’s administration an ultimatum as he insisted those “of good conscience” should resign now. According to Schiff, Republicans cannot properly serve the country while doing Trump’s bidding.
Donald Trump is escalating. Wednesday afternoon, under questioning by Brian Karem of Playboy, Trump offered what the mainstream news outlets are calling a "failure to commit" to a "peaceful transfer of power." One might also call it "threatening a coup".
The first time Karem asked Trump whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, Trump pulled his usual move, pretending that the fate of our democracy is like a reality-show cliffhanger: "Well, we're going to have to see what happens."