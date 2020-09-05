‘Hopelessly corrupt’ Trump is a national security threat: Ex-FBI agent at center of Russia probe
In a new book coming out from an ex-FBI agent who was at the center of the government’s probe of Donald Trump’s campaign and its relationship with the Russians, the president is steeped in corruption and represents a national security threat to the U.S.
According to former senior F.B.I. agent Peter Strzok’s book “Compromised,” excerpted by the New York Times, “Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat” with the agent writing that the investigation into the president actions demonstrated Trump’s “…willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for.”
Strzok, who was forced out of the bureau over the investigation, said that texts he made with a fellow agent were at the center of his ouster and set off Republicans — including the president — on a wave of retribution.
“The reporting about my texts hadn’t only whipped Trump into a frenzy,” he wrote in his book. “It had also sent Republicans in Congress into a righteous peeve, giving them fodder for right-wing indignation that would eventually ferment into the deep-state fairy tale that would consume conservative media.”
Writing “It started with Russia, and it was always about Russia,” Strzok explains the agency was “investigating a credible allegation of foreign intelligence activity to see where it led,” before adding, “We needed to ask a question that had never before arisen in the entire 240-year history of our republic: whether the president of the United States himself might be acting as an agent of a foreign adversary.”
Strzok recalls his meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller and laying out the “dizzyingly complicated portrait of foreign interference,” explaining, “…on top of it all, at the pinnacle of this heap of perfidy and treachery, sat a president who had lied to the public, cozied up to Russia, and, once he became aware of them, attempted to block our investigation at every turn.”
The ex-FBI agent also admitted that he regretted sending the texts that gave the Trump administration an opening to undercut the investigation, writing that at the time of his firing, “After a quarter of a century in pursuit of the nation’s enemies, I had been deemed an enemy myself.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Donald Trump dreams of a new civil war — fought by buffoons
Donald Trump is surrounded by suckers and losers. Every night when he goes to bed in the White House, they're all around him. There is a hillside full of "losers" a couple of miles away across the Potomac River, buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The names of 58,000 "losers" are engraved into the black marble wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial only a mile away down Constitution Avenue.
This article first appeared in Salon.
There are memorials to more suckers and losers on the Mall. The Korean War Memorial is just across the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial. It pays homage to the 36,000 "losers" and "suckers" who died and the tens of thousands more who served in that conflict. The World War II Memorial is a short distance away, just off 17th Street, not far from the South Lawn of the White House where Trump spoke on the last night of his convention last week. The World War II memorial commemorates the 405,000 "losers" who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism and the millions more who served that cause.
2020 Election
‘Hopelessly corrupt’ Trump is a national security threat: Ex-FBI agent at center of Russia probe
In a new book coming out from an ex-FBI agent who was at the center of government's probe of Donald Trump's campaign and its relationship with the Russians, the president is steeped in corruption and represents a national security threat the to the U.S.
According to former senior F.B.I. agent Peter Strzok's book "Compromised," excerpted by the New York Times, "Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat" with the agent writing that the investigation into the president actions demonstrated Trump's “...willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for.”
2020 Election
Facebook’s political ad ban also threatens ability to spread accurate information on how to vote
Two months out from Election Day, Facebook’s changes to its political ad rules cause additional problems for the government officials running the vote.
Facebook this week said it would bar political ads in the seven days before the presidential election. That could prevent dirty tricks or an “October surprise” and give watchdogs time to fact-check statements. But rather than responding with glee, election officials say the move leaves them worried.