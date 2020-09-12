‘How different my life would have been’: Trump vows ‘a price must be paid’ for the Mueller investigation
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to whine about Robert Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign and vowed vengeance while complaining, “How different my life would have been.”
With a steady drumbeat of revelations about the Trump White House trickling out, the president turned back to the Mueller report in a Saturday morning Twitter rant.
“ALERT: So now we find out that the entire Mueller “hit squad” illegally wiped their phones clean just prior to the investigation of them, all using the same really dumb reason for this “accident”, just like Crooked Hillary smashing her phones with a hammer, & DELETING HER EMAILS!” he wrote before adding, “t has now been determined that the Mueller Scam should never have been set up in the first place, there were no grounds. It was all an illegitimate Witch Hunt, & a big price must be paid. How different my life would have been if this fraud on America was never committed!!!”
You can see the tweet below:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020
