‘I thought this was a Death Star!’ CNN host shocked at reports that Trump campaign is cash strapped

CNN host John Berman on Tuesday expressed shock at reports that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is facing potential cash shortages heading into the final two-month stretch.

Berman cited a report in the New York Times that published on Monday that documented how the Trump campaign has tightened up spending after it burned through $800 million in just a year and a half.

“They’ve pulled back on ads in some places,” Berman said. “Bloomberg’s reporting — and we haven’t confirmed this yet — that the president’s considering spending $100 million of his own money in the campaign. How could this come to pass? I thought this was some Death Star financial juggernaut!”

“It’s pretty stunning,” admitted Politico reporter Anna Palmer. “That reporting out of the New York Times really… detailed excessive spending kind of internally, also funneling money to different LLCs that also benefit some of the family members of the Trump family as well as campaign advisers.”

Berman then added that former campaign chief Brad Parscale was quick to deflect blame for the campaign’s spending issues.

“Brad Parscale, the old campaign manager… throws the family under the bus,” Berman said. “He says that everything I did, all of the financial spending decisions I made, were approved by the family.”

