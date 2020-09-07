Trump campaign’s Brad Parscale ripped for ‘spending like a drunken sailor’: ‘Just an amazing grift’
Donald Trump re-election strategist Brad Parscale was widely mocked on Labor Day after a new bombshell report in The New York Times on his campaign facing a “cash crunch” after already blowing $800 million.
“Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager, liked to call Mr. Trump’s re-election war machine an ‘unstoppable juggernaut.’ But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies, and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings, show that the president’s campaign and the R.N.C. developed some profligate habits as they burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget,” the newspaper reported.
“Under Mr. Parscale, more than $350 million — almost half of the $800 million spent — went to fund-raising operations, as no expense was spared in finding new donors online. The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs; and more than $100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, the point when most of the electorate historically begins to pay close attention to the race,” the newspaper noted.
Parscale attempted to deflect blame to “the family” in an interview with the newspaper.
“I ran the campaign the same way I did in 2016, which also included all of the marketing, strategy and expenses under the very close eye of the family,” Parscale said. “No decision was made without their approval.”
Still, Parscale is receiving criticism.
Veteran GOP strategist Ed Rollins blasted Parscale for spending “like a drunken sailor.”
“If you spend $800 million and you’re 10 points behind, I think you’ve got to answer the question ‘What was the game plan?’” Rollins explained.
Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s re-election campaign and Brad Parscale:
Brad Parscale, accused by many of mismanaging the Trump campaign’s money, points his finger right back at the Trump family: “No decision was made without their approval.”https://t.co/exVUYu1kus
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 7, 2020
💸 $21 million on legal costs
💸 $4 million on his family businesses
💸 $30 million on “campaign swag”
💸 $11 million on Super Bowl ads
💸 $800,000 on promoting Brad Parscale’s social media accounts https://t.co/dxvM17MzLi
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) September 7, 2020
Lol parscale spent all the money already https://t.co/nR1BZ5pjPe
— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 7, 2020
"Mr. Parscale had a car and driver, an unusual expense for a campaign manager." That dude really raised grifting from the Trumps to an art form the last four years, you have to respect it.https://t.co/I56hAPwLAg
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 7, 2020
I lost track how many times Parscale refers to “the family” as overseeing the campaign and authorizing things now being criticized as superfluous and cost ineffective.
Like a damn mob organization. https://t.co/8qC7k9VvWB
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 7, 2020
"Mr. Trump, who once joked he could be the first candidate to make money running for president, has steered, along with the Republican Party, about $4 million into the Trump family businesses since 2019"
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 7, 2020
Brad Parscale burning money so that he could boost his personal FB page and now the campaign is worried abt a cash crunch—it’s so perfect.
— Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) September 7, 2020
As @Olivianuzzi pointed out in her great deep dive on the campaign last month, Brad Parscale was largely doing Kushner’s bidding throughout the campaign. Notice Parscale said, the family and not Trump here: https://t.co/20J9RvPQLT
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 7, 2020
*McDaniel.
— Relentlessly Hasan (@RelentlessYapp) September 7, 2020
In fact, if you told me that Trump only ran for president so he could build a campaign that served as a money-laundering vehicle of some sort, I'd totally buy it.
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 7, 2020
he bought himself 100k page likes pic.twitter.com/xKeTuNLcRo
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 7, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: ‘Proud Boys’ brutally beat Black Lives Matter protesters after Trump Parade
Graphic video was posted on Twitter on Labor Day by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
"Hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators gathered in Oregon City on Labor Day for a planned vehicle rally," Jonathan Levinson and Sergio Olmos reported. "The rally’s organizers did not lead the caravan into Portland, as happened at the previous week’s event. Instead, vehicles drove from Oregon City and headed south on Interstate 5. Some drivers traveled with their vehicle doors open on the highway, or with people perched on top of vehicles as they drove."
The caravan officially ended in Woodburn.
"Members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that regularly engages in street violence, and other demonstrators traveled to Salem after the official rally concluded. They congregated at the Oregon State Capitol Building, where some carried firearms and baseball bats," the network reported. "In one clash between the groups, members of the pro-Trump group attacked a counterprotester with a baseball bat and pepper spray. After a second similar attack, Salem police officers and Oregon State Police troopers arrested at least two men with the conservative demonstrators."
2020 Election
America hit with wildfires and snowstorms — as two new tropical storms form in the Atlantic
Crazy weather continues in 2020 with Americans facing different seasons depending upon where they live.
In the southeast, it is still hurricane season, with two new named storms forming on Labor Day:
https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303069541409288194
https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1303075026460049408
California was hit with a heat wave and record fires, as the Santa Ana winds begin:
https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1303108568351232000
https://twitter.com/AnthonyNBCLA/status/1303103139977986048
Meanwhile, it's snowing in the Rocky Mountain states, where winter has arrived.
2020 Election
Trump campaign’s Brad Parscale ripped for ‘spending like a drunken sailor’: ‘Just an amazing grift’
Donald Trump re-election strategist Brad Parscale was widely mocked on Labor Day after a new bombshell report in The New York Times on his campaign facing a "cash crunch" after already blowing $800 million.
"Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager, liked to call Mr. Trump’s re-election war machine an 'unstoppable juggernaut.' But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies, and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings, show that the president’s campaign and the R.N.C. developed some profligate habits as they burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget," the newspaper reported.