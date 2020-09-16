Quantcast
‘I’m not crazy!’ Anti-masker hauled out of Disney park while ranting about ‘A Bug’s Life’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Anti-masker rants at Holywood Studios (Twitter)

Security guards escorted a man from Disney’s Hollywood Studios after he refused to wear a mask.

The man urged other visitors to the Florida theme park to join him in removing their masks, which are required in most areas of the attraction, reported WDNT-TV.

“Remember the movie that came out at Walt Disney World?” the man says, as at least three guards attempt to remove him. “It was called ‘A Bug’s Life!’ Remember Hopper? He said, ‘If one guy stands up, one ant stands up!'”

Hopper, the 1998 film’s villain, warns that if one ant stands up, they all might stand up against him and his fellow grasshoppers, but the protagonist Flik eventually realizes ants outnumber their oppressors.

“I’m not crazy!” the man shouted, according to witnesses. “I have a wife and two kids!”

The man was not apparently charged in the incident, which comes about three weeks after another man was arrested for striking a security guard at Disney’s Epcot Center in a dispute over the mask mandate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
