‘I’m ready to help’: George Takei throws support to Lincoln Project’s new get out the vote Facebook ‘army’
Progressive activist and actor George Takei on Thursday informally offered his support for a new organization being started by The Lincoln Project, the growing group of never-Trump Republicans who have unleashed devastating ads attacking President Donald Trump. The group is unveiling a “grassroots Facebook Army” called The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition.
Citing Lincoln Project spokesperson Keith Edwards, CNBC reports the group’s plan for the new get out the vote project “is to have thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to convince them to vote for Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. They have over 50,000 members on Facebook, he added.”
Takei, who is extremely well-known on social media and has 9,982,901 Facebook likes and 9,322,789 Facebook followers, responded to a tweet from political finance reporter Brian Schwartz:
I’m ready to help. I have almost ten million followers there. https://t.co/Fh0sAOha3F
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 3, 2020
The Lincoln Project has been a steadfastly partisan enterprise whose attack ads frequently go viral. Takei is the first Democrat to offer bipartisan assistance, however informal it may be.
TLPDC will target GOP voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
2020 Election
‘I’m ready to help’: George Takei throws support to Lincoln Project’s new get out the vote Facebook ‘army’
Progressive activist and actor George Takei on Thursday informally offered his support for a new organization being started by The Lincoln Project, the growing group of never-Trump Republicans who have unleashed devastating ads attacking President Donald Trump. The group is unveiling a "grassroots Facebook Army" called The Lincoln Project Digital Coalition.
Citing Lincoln Project spokesperson Keith Edwards, CNBC reports the group's plan for the new get out the vote project "is to have thousands of Lincoln Project Facebook members reach out to Republican voters who have previously backed Trump to try to convince them to vote for Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. They have over 50,000 members on Facebook, he added."
2020 Election
A vaccine before the US election? Depends on science — or politics
A Covid-19 vaccine by election day in the US? Experts worry that, facing an uphill battle for reelection, President Donald Trump could press for one to be approved before the November 3 vote, but also before tests prove it is effective and safe for the public.Where does vaccine testing stand?
Two producers, Pfizer and Moderna, began final phase-3 trials on July 27. Paul Mango, a senior official at the US Department of Health, said last week they so far have 15,000 volunteers out of 30,000 needed.
2020 Election
Kenosha woman goes off script at Biden event: ‘I was told to go off of this paper but I can’t’
Activist Porsche Bennett went off script at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday because she said she wanted to give Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden her truth about the legacy of racial discrimination.
Bennett spoke at a church in Kenosha where Biden was holding a listening session in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
"I'm just going to be honest, Mr. Biden," Bennett began. "I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth and I'm part of the truth."
"Sure," Biden replied.
"I have to give you the truth of the people," Bennett continued. "And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, 'Oh, they're protesting.' There's a difference between a protester and a rioter, a very big difference. We protest to get our voices heard. We protest to show that not just Blacks are tired of what's going on."