Internet rains hell on ‘coward’ Lindsey Graham for backing Trump on replacing Ginsburg ‘without delay’
Saturday morning Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that he was on board with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay” as requested by Donald Trump.
Graham, who previously stated “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” now seems to have had an unsurprising change of heart.
Saturday he wrote, “I fully understand where President @realDonaldTrump is coming from,” while linking to the president’s tweet.
Needless to say, Graham’s about hypocrisy and about-face was duly noted on Twitter — and not in a flattering way as you can see below:
I thought you consider yourself a man of faith &principal. You were one of the Rep I loved & respected If you would’ve won the nomination I may have voted for you. I don’t know what happened to you in the last four years but it’s sad you let the country you claim to love down.
— Becky King (@Beckyk1114) September 19, 2020
Hey, Lindsey Graham! Isn't this you in 2018, saying the opposite you fucking hypocrite?
“I’ll tell you this…if an opening comes in the last year of president Trump's term and the primary process has started we'll wait to the next election.” pic.twitter.com/AOTZP63MXc
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 19, 2020
Vote Jamie Harrison. Lindsey Graham is not a man of his word. He is a coward and a cuck. #jamieharrison
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) September 19, 2020
that's cool…what you don't understand is how determined we are to destroy you…yes you Lindsey…we just surpassed 200,000 DEAD AMERICANS & your only focus on on #RBG replacement.
you've crossed the line senator…i will destroy you politically…
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) September 19, 2020
So is this you saying you’re not going to honor your word from before?
— Becky King (@Beckyk1114) September 19, 2020
You also fully understand that he owns you – and that you’ve abandoned any notion that you’ve ever had an ounce of honor or integrity – truly sad to watch.
— USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) September 19, 2020
You better fucking not.
— DaniKOlsen (@DaniKOlsen1) September 19, 2020
Your days are numbered @LindseyGrahamSC
— Ruby Ann (@RubyAnn36923787) September 19, 2020
If the republicans do this I will never vote GOP again in my life.
— Drew #BLM (@Zythen) September 19, 2020
We fully understand that your word means NOTHING!!!
It's all about what benefits YOU at any particular time.
We are therefore using your words against you… !!!
Ruth's last wish (please call her grand daughter to confirm)
was that she NOT be replaced until after the election
— Viki (@Jackpot246) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
Internet rains hell on ‘coward’ Lindsey Graham for backing Trump on replacing Ginsburg ‘without delay’
Saturday morning Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that he was on board with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay" as requested by Donald Trump.
Graham, who previously stated "I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination," now seems to have had an unsurprising change of heart.
2020 Election
Time to fight like hell — Ruth Bader Ginsburg always did
Friday night, when the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hit, I was struck by the same wave of hopeless despair that anyone who cares about the future of this country felt. It's not an exaggeration to say that the weight of the world rested on the shoulders of this diminutive 87-year-old woman who had been battling cancer for many years. With her death, Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans, led by the depraved liar and hypocrite Mitch McConnell, have the power to fill her seat on the Supreme Court with another right wing extremist. With a comfortable 6-3 conservative majority on the court, the Republican mission to dismantle the already battered remains of our democracy will be protected from the occasional bout of conscience from Chief Justice John Roberts.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Trump campaign accused of illegally coordinating political ads with NRA: report
On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported on evidence of a potentially illegal campaign arrangement between President Donald Trump's campaign and the NRA.
"The NRA and the Trump campaign placed ... ads through two companies that appear separate on paper, but reporting by The Trace indicates they are affiliates of National Media Research, Planning and Placement, an influential conservative firm in Alexandria, Virginia," wrote Kevin Dugan. "We identified four National Media employees whose names or signatures also appear on recent documents related to the shell companies. In fact, the three firms are so closely linked that they share a phone number. Earlier reporting by The Trace showed that National Media was at the center of a similar ad-buying strategy in 2016."