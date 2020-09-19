Quantcast
Internet rains hell on ‘coward’ Lindsey Graham for backing Trump on replacing Ginsburg ‘without delay’

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaking at the Iowa Republican Party's 2015 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Saturday morning Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that he was on board with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay” as requested by Donald Trump.

Graham, who previously stated “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” now seems to have had an unsurprising change of heart.

Saturday he wrote, “I fully understand where President @realDonaldTrump is coming from,” while linking to the president’s tweet.

Needless to say, Graham’s about hypocrisy and about-face was duly noted on Twitter — and not in a flattering way as you can see below:

