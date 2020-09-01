Quantcast
Connect with us

Is ‘malignant narcissist’ Trump sick? Experts and former allies say he’s ‘unfit’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

As battle lines are drawn ahead of Donald Trump’s bid for re-election, a new documentary based on the testimony of mental health professionals has labeled the US president a “malignant narcissist.”

“Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump” — released on streaming platforms Tuesday — claims not to be politically motivated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film interviews several psychologists who argue they have a medical duty to warn the US public about Trump’s alleged mental state.

According to psychologist John Gartner, Trump clearly exhibits four key symptoms of malignant narcissism — the “most destructive” personality type — including paranoia, narcissism, antisocial personality disorder and sadism.

“This type of leader pops up all throughout history, and they’re always extraordinarily disruptive,” Gartner told AFP, noting that the same label has been applied to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini.

“What is so strange is that we’re not used to seeing this type of leader in America.”

But the film’s central premise of professionally diagnosing a public figure from afar is contentious.

Republican candidate Barry Goldwater successfully sued a magazine after it published a damning survey of psychiatrists speculating about his mental health during his failed 1964 run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The psychiatric community later ruled that offering a professional opinion without an in-person examination is unethical.

However, Gartner argues the rise of observation-based diagnosis over traditional Freudian psychoanalysis — and the wealth of public data about Trump’s behavior — makes that rule outdated.

And the film highlights another rule that compels mental health professionals to speak out when a patient’s disorder imperils others — in this case, the US public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not that he’s as bad as Hitler, or that he’s the equivalent of Hitler,” Gartner says. “But he has the same diagnosis as Hitler.”

Diagnosing Trump has long been a popular tactic for his opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s psychologist niece Mary Trump recently published an unflattering tome on her uncle, while the president’s own “Art of the Deal” co-author has said their book should be re-titled “The Sociopath.”

The US president memorably hit back at allegations of mental health problems by declaring himself a “very stable genius.”

As well as psychologists, the movie interviews lawyers, historians, academics, former intelligence officers and — most prominently — noted Trump critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include short-lived White House communications boss Anthony Scaramucci, and George Conway — whose wife, Kellyanne, recently announced she was stepping down as the president’s long-standing advisor.

According to director Dan Partland, “plenty” of politicians “have psychological diagnoses that are not dangerous.”

The film suggests Abraham Lincoln struggled with depression, which was an asset during the suffering of the Civil War, and Bill Clinton has hypomania, a key to his charisma.

“It’s the particular constellation of diagnoses that Donald Trump has that makes him so dangerous,” Partland told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Is ‘malignant narcissist’ Trump sick? Experts and former allies say he’s ‘unfit’

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

As battle lines are drawn ahead of Donald Trump's bid for re-election, a new documentary based on the testimony of mental health professionals has labeled the US president a "malignant narcissist."

"Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump" -- released on streaming platforms Tuesday -- claims not to be politically motivated.

The film interviews several psychologists who argue they have a medical duty to warn the US public about Trump's alleged mental state.

According to psychologist John Gartner, Trump clearly exhibits four key symptoms of malignant narcissism -- the "most destructive" personality type -- including paranoia, narcissism, antisocial personality disorder and sadism.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not a joke’: Morning Joe hammers Trump’s lengthy history of inciting violence

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski warned that President Donald Trump has been stoking violence since the start of his political career -- and he was actively trying to make things worse before the election.

The president praised an Illinois teenager who crossed state lines to gun down two protesters last week and wound another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts sounded the alarm over Trump's proposed visit to the city where protests have raged over a police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"This is the same guy and we brought it up in real time when he was doing it, I wrote about it in a Washington Post column," Scarborough said. "This is a guy that constantly talked about beating up people back in the good old days, [that] they used to beat up people and drag them out, and if you beat up people [he] will pay for your defense."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Like our own Charlottesville’: America’s culture war lands on tiny, mostly white Washington Island

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Lopez Island in the San Juans off the coast of Washington has long had a special reputation, which they advertise before you come.“Don’t be startled,” the visitors bureau cautions, “when people wave at you from their cars. This is the ‘Friendly Isle.’”But that nickname has become a rueful joke to some Lopezians this summer, as the bitter cultural and political fights of the nation suddenly broke out on the rural West Coast island.Somehow it’s gotten so tense that as the summer closes, small bands of islanders have taken to staying up all night holding vigils, by the side of the road, to guard ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image