Israel-UAE accord set for Sept 15 signing at White House
Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a US-brokered agreement normalizing their relations at the White House on September 15, a US official said Tuesday.
It is Israel’s first such agreement with a Gulf nation and only its third with an Arab state, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The establishment of diplomatic relations between the Jewish state and US allies in the Middle East, including the oil-rich Gulf monarchies, is central to US President Donald Trump’s regional strategy to contain Iran, also an arch-foe of Israel.
The landmark deal between Israel and the UAE was reached last month — a bombshell announced by Trump himself.
“President Trump will host a historic signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House,” a senior White House official said.
Senior delegations from both countries will be present, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “likely” to lead the contingent from the Jewish state, the official said.
Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed will lead their delegation, the official added.
Under the deal, Israel has agreed to “suspend” annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, without saying for how long.
The Palestinians have slammed the UAE’s move as a “stab in the back” while their own conflict with Israel remains unresolved.
Washington has expressed hope that more Arab countries will build ties with Israel, as a way of building stability in the turbulent Middle East.
COVID-19
US biker rally may have led to 260,000 new COVID-19 cases: study
A massive motorcycle rally held in the US state of South Dakota last month may have been responsible for 260,000 new coronavirus cases, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
This figure, which came from a paper that hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, would represent the biggest Covid-19 spreading event documented in the US to date.
The study was published by the Institute of Labor Economics and conducted by economists at the University of San Diego who studied the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated 460,000 people from August 7 and August 16.
The analysis is a statistical approximation based on anonymized cell phone data that documented the influx in the town from non-residents and showed where they came from.
Rochester police chief and entire command staff retiring in wake of Daniel Prude’s death
After the community responded to a police-involved in the death of Daniel Prude, many officers, including the chief, are resigning.
Prude was suffering under a mental health episode and was nakedly running through the streets. Police grabbed him, put a "spit hood" over his head after he claimed to have COVID-19, and held him, face down on the pavement for two minutes and fifteen seconds. He then stopped breathing.
He died seven days later. An autopsy report ruled his death a homicide.