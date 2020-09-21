Quantcast
Connect with us

Jaime Harrison says ‘I am living rent free in Lindsey Graham’s head’ — and he might be right

Published

5 mins ago

on

Composite image of Sen Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison (screengrabs)

Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Monday said that his upstart campaign is panicking the incumbent.

Harrison was interviewed on MSNBC by “The Last Word” anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, who noted the most recent polling shows a tied race.

“Have you experienced any extra fund-raising surge over the weekend?” O’Donnell asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, Lawrence, we have gotten tremendous support and we really appreciate it,” Harrison replied.

“Do you believe you have the resources and the campaign team and the ground troops you need in South Carolina to actually pull this off?” O’Donnell asked later in the interview.

“Lawrence, the momentum is on our side,” Harrison replied.

“You know, right now I am living rent free in Lindsey Graham’s head right now because he understands that the people of South Carolina want something different,” he explained. “It’s been consistent in our polling that 57%, 58% of folks want somebody new to be their U.S. senator and they’re going to get somebody who is going to focus on them and fight for them. Lindsey just wants to sit with Sean Hannity every night or fly around on Air Force One or golf with the president.”

Indeed, during the same hour Harrison was on MSNBC, Graham was in fact on Hannity’s show, where he begged viewers for donations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jaime Harrison says ‘I am living rent free in Lindsey Graham’s head’ — and he might be right

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Monday said that his upstart campaign is panicking the incumbent.

Harrison was interviewed on MSNBC by "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell, who noted the most recent polling shows a tied race.

"Have you experienced any extra fund-raising surge over the weekend?" O'Donnell asked.

"Well, Lawrence, we have gotten tremendous support and we really appreciate it," Harrison replied.

"Do you believe you have the resources and the campaign team and the ground troops you need in South Carolina to actually pull this off?" O'Donnell asked later in the interview.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Outrage against Dianne Feinstein as potential Judiciary chair comes out against Senate reform

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) received harsh criticism on Monday after coming out against Senate reform of the filibuster.

“I don't believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose," Feinstein argued.

"It is not often used, it's often less used now than when I first came, and I think it's part of the Senate that differentiates itself," Feinstein falsely claimed.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1308169580658012160

Feinstein is in line to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee if Democrats regain the Senate, despite never attending law school or having ever tried a case.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham announces embattled Sen. Joni Ernst will vote for whomever Trump nominates to replace RBG

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday announced that GOP members of the body would be united in voting for whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The nominee’s going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, as reported by The Washington Post's Aaron Blake.

https://twitter.com/AaronBlake/status/1308223330357518336

If Graham is correct, that would mean that Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) would be backing the nomination, despite trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE