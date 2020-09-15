Jared Kushner shredded after claim coronavirus mortality rate is ‘good’ and dismissing mask protests

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner claimed in a CNN interview that he believes the mortality rate of the coronavirus is good.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer explained that there were anywhere from 700 to 1100 people dying of COVID-19 daily, but Kushner dismissed it, saying things could be worse.

When asked about the recent rally in Henderson, Nevada which violated the mask mandate and social distancing regulations, Kushner claimed that people should know by now what to do and not to do. It’s a philosophy that experts say is dangerous because it isn’t isolated to an individual making a decision for themselves. In the coronavirus pandemic, the selfishness of one translates to the death of others.

https://twitter.com/CherylL57989514/status/1305983544930570243

@jaredkushner is an asshole and @realDonaldTrump flying monkey @cnn told @wolfblitzer people gatherings without masks knows what risks they’re taking and babbles on about Trumps Nobel Peace nom and fake peace deal and get this… Trump is a transparent president. Batshit crazy — Constance Woodson (@Cocoliveshere) September 15, 2020

Kushner is the confident idiot — Luis Saldana (@lsaldanamd) September 15, 2020

jared kushner is such a shmuck on @CNN with @wolfblitzer explaining why they don’t care about trumps cult not wearing masks or social distancing. “i DiDnT hEaR cNn sHaRe cOnCeRn oVeR pRoTesTors” THE DIFFERENCE IS YOU HAVE CONTROL OVER HOSTING RALLIES YA DUMB FUCK. — Louis Perea (@Louper_) September 15, 2020

Jared Kushner on CNN is actually defending Covid-19 mortality rate by insisting that only 700 people are dying daily in US. Actual number has been fluctuating between 700 and 1000+ recently. — Manoj Mate (@ManojMate) September 15, 2020

Jared, uh, Kushner, was, uh, on CNN, just now with his, uh, cartoon voice, and uh, far too many “uhs”. So I think he’s lying. — Brutal Realist (@realist_brutal) September 15, 2020

Jared Kushner: "Lockdowns kill people, too" This is so toxic. — Mary 🖤 (@msmaryandes) September 15, 2020

Jared Kushner (aka THE BOY) is on CNN saying 700 COVID deaths a day is a good thing. — R🎃bert Sc🎃tt (@iheartcarrie) September 15, 2020

I don’t and would not ever wish Covid on anyone. But after watching how smug, dishonest and uninformed Jared Kushner was on @wolfblitzer @CNNSitRoom I don’t know. He’s really pushing it for me!! He’s an ignorant JACKA$$ like his nasty father- in- law!! — RoseFromPhila 😷👠🕶🍸💋 (@RoseFromPhila) September 15, 2020

@wolfblitzer you are being SO SO SOFT on Kushner. UNACCEPTABLE. Jared was like oh no it’s 700 people dying not a THOUSAND. And you barely pushed back. Come on! The stakes are too high! — Wear. A. Mask. PROPERLY. Please. Also VOTE!!!! (@KleyIDesign) September 15, 2020

Lockdown's kill people too per Jared Kushner. How? #CNN — #BernieSanders #MedicareForAll #WearAMask (@LostDiva) September 15, 2020

It was the worst interview ever. He let Jared talk over him, insult CNN and than basically wrapped it up by congratulating Trump on his Peace Prize awards and asking Jared to tell his Father in-law not to mean tweet. Unbelievable!!! — WeedyWonka (@JudyRien) September 15, 2020

I'm waiting for @wolfblitzer to ask @JaredKushner this very question on @CNN while he allows Kushner to ramble on nonsense. 👇 https://t.co/CM4sXkwS5A — Lisa R 🛹 (@I_Am_LisaR) September 15, 2020

Kushner turned beet red when Wolf Blitzer ask him about those false accusation. He down played it admitting Donald Trump tweets what he is feeling at the time. DANGEROUS & DISGUSTING. Trump has got to go. Trump should be held accountable. — Nancy McKeever (@NancyMcKeever1) September 15, 2020

And here’s Jared not responding to the president pushing pedophilia accusations & clearly being irritated at the reminder of the president’s actions https://t.co/Fcj3rKgams — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 15, 2020

Lol! I just came home and thinking “ what is my husband yelling at”? It was Jared on TV on CNN — LJohn🇺🇸💙🌊 (@crohnsmomma) September 15, 2020

The interview just ended.

Sorry to say, Wolf Sucked up to Jared. Allowed him to spew talking points, make baseless claims, did not confront on out-and-out lies. Thanked him for the Israel peace treaties when there never has been a war!

Rump’s Surrogates use CNN for free air time. — Dotard J. Rump (@DumpChumpRump) September 15, 2020