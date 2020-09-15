Quantcast
Jared Kushner shredded after claim coronavirus mortality rate is ‘good’ and dismissing mask protests

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner claimed in a CNN interview that he believes the mortality rate of the coronavirus is good.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer explained that there were anywhere from 700 to 1100 people dying of COVID-19 daily, but Kushner dismissed it, saying things could be worse.

When asked about the recent rally in Henderson, Nevada which violated the mask mandate and social distancing regulations, Kushner claimed that people should know by now what to do and not to do. It’s a philosophy that experts say is dangerous because it isn’t isolated to an individual making a decision for themselves. In the coronavirus pandemic, the selfishness of one translates to the death of others.

You can see the backlash Kushner faced in the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/CherylL57989514/status/1305983544930570243

