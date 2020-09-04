Quantcast
Connect with us

Jerry Falwell Jr threatens reporter over Liberty U investigation into his finances

Published

1 min ago

on

Jerry Falwell Jr. threatened a news organization for asking questions about his financial entanglement with Liberty University.

The evangelical university hired an outside firm to investigate “all facets” of Falwell’s time as president, including financial and real estate operations, after he resigned in the wake of a sex scandal involving his wife and a pool boy the couple befriended, reported Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this time, the forensic investigation is limited to Jerry Falwell’s term as president,” a university spokesperson said, explaining that the probe will not look into deals he made as Liberty’s lawyer in 2001 and 2005.

Insiders are not legally prohibited from conducting personal business transactions with the nonprofits they oversee, but some experts say such deals can raise concerns about conflicts of interest and cannot be used for the private benefit of individuals.

Falwell took over as president in 2007, after years as a lawyer handling Liberty’s real estate interests, intertwined his own finances with the university founded by his father and placed his two sons, along with their wives, on the school’s payroll.

Before taking over as president, Falwell set up two companies that allowed him to make property deals with nonprofit entities associated with the university, and he played multiple roles in each of those negotiations.

“It’s very worrisome to have these sorts of financial arrangements going on and they deserve intense scrutiny,” said Michael Bastedo of the University of Michigan School of Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters contacted Falwell to ask about his financial dealings as president, and he initially referred questions to his legal and public relations representatives before calling the reporter back with a threat.

“I welcome it because it will prove that all you guys are liars,” Falwell said. “You got nothing.”

He then warned the reporter not to question his adult sons, who still work with Liberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trust me,” Falwell said, “you do not want to mess with me, okay?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH: A visibly angry Biden rips Trump for ‘disgusting’ smear of American military heroes

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden launched into a major attack on Donald Trump Friday afternoon over reports that he demeaned and disparaged American military service people who have dies in service to their country by saying they were "stupid" and "suckers."

In a nationally broadcast speech from his home state of Delaware, the former vice president seemed genuinely angry when talking about the president.

"Before I begin, I want to speak a little bit to what they talked about and the revelations about President Trump's disregard for our military and our veterans," he started. "Quite frankly if what is written in The Atlantic is true, it's disgusting. It affirms what most of us believe to be true: Donald Trump is not fit to be president and be the commander in chief."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham’s warning about Trump re-surfaces after bombshell report on president slurring fallen troops

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

A five-year-old tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting renewed attention amid reports that President Donald Trump once disparaged dead American soldiers as "losers" and "suckers."

The tweet in question came shortly after Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for getting captured and tortured by enemy forces during the Vietnam War, and it slammed the future president for showing no appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members.

"At the heart of [Trump's] statement is a lack of respect for those who have served," he wrote. "A disqualifying characteristic to be president."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s lunacy becomes even more terrifying as Bill Barr makes it clear he will do anything to keep the president in power

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Many of us have long warned that this fall would see a dirty campaign without precedent, that Donald Trump would stop at nothing to foment chaos, and so forth. But up till now there has been a certain abstractness about it. Who knew exactly what form it would take and whether it would have any real effect?

It's here, and it's not abstract any longer. What was assumed to be just more of the usual Trump lunacy is starting to feel terrifying. He and his campaign really are pulling out all the stops and they are doing it in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has ravaged the people and destroyed the economy. Creating even more disorder and turmoil in middle of this crisis, in an effort to concoct or create an electoral victory he will not have earned legitimately, is over-the-top even for him.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image