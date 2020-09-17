Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when SNL returns before a live audience next month
When “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 46th season next month on October 3, Jim Carrey will play Vice President Joe Biden.
According to Axios:
“‘SNL’ is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season,” a spokesperson said. The show “will work closely” with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. “SNL” was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.
SNL producer Lorne Michaels also announced that Alec Baldwin would be returning as President Donald Trump and that Maya Rudolph would be placing Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate.
“Carrey, 58, has hosted SNL three times and appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015. The Bruce Almighty star also unsuccessfully auditioned to be a cast member on the 1980 to 1981 season of the sketch series,” according to People Magazine
2020 Election
2020 Election
Ohio’s conservative chief justice slams GOP for partisan attack on judge who made mail voting easier
A state judge in Ohio recently ruled against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's order restricting mail-in ballot drop boxes to one per county, saying that his interpretation of the law lacked merit and that local election boards were free to install additional drop boxes if they wished.
The Ohio Republican Party immediately attacked the decision, claiming in a statement, "After the corruption and deceit we have seen from Ohio Democrats, it comes as no surprise to discover they have colluded with a Democrat Common Pleas Court judge regarding a ruling on ballot drop boxes."
2020 Election
Here are the 50 ‘most egregious’ ways Trump has attacked workers while falsely claiming to be their champion
A comprehensive report released Wednesday shines a spotlight on the "pro-corporate, anti-worker agenda" that has defined President Donald Trump's first term by detailing 50 ways his administration has made life harder for working people with repeated attacks on labor rights and protections.
"The Trump administration's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic marks the administration's most glaring failure of leadership, but it is in no way distinct from its approach to governing since President Trump's first day on the job."—Celine McNicholas, EPI