Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when SNL returns before a live audience next month

When “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 46th season next month on October 3, Jim Carrey will play Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Axios:

“‘SNL’ is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season,” a spokesperson said. The show “will work closely” with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. “SNL” was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.

SNL producer Lorne Michaels also announced that Alec Baldwin would be returning as President Donald Trump and that Maya Rudolph would be placing Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate.

“Carrey, 58, has hosted SNL three times and appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015. The Bruce Almighty star also unsuccessfully auditioned to be a cast member on the 1980 to 1981 season of the sketch series,” according to People Magazine