Joe Biden: ‘It’s hard to get any word in with this clown’

Former Vice President Joe Biden referred to President Donald Trump as a clown during the first general election presidential debate in the 2020 campaign.

Biden, visibly frustrated by the inability of Fox News personality Chris Wallace being able to moderate the debate, complained about how he had problems making his case with Trump continually talking over both him and the moderator.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” Biden said.

“Excuse me, this person,” Biden added.

The debate was held at Case Western University in Ohio.

Biden: It’s hard to get any word in with this clown pic.twitter.com/GuVRwCoLuh — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 30, 2020