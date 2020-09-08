John Cornyn says allegations against Trump’s postmaster general are ‘potentially a criminal offense’

On Tuesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, told reporters that the campaign finance allegations against new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are “potentially a criminal offense.”

Cornyn added, however, that he doesn’t think Congress has substantial jurisdiction over the matter and that “the appropriate authorities need to look at it.”

Sen. John Cornyn tells reporters he thinks allegations against DeJoy should be investigated by law enforcement authorities. “It is potentially a criminal offense. The appropriate authorities need to look at it,” Cornyn said adding that Congress’s role is more limited here. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) September 8, 2020

DeJoy, a former logistics executive and Republican megadonor, has been accused by former employees of paying people at his company to donate to Republican politicians — which would be a crime both under federal and North Carolina state law.