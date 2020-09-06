Trump Postmaster DeJoy accused by former employees of major campaign donation violations: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been accused of forcing employees at his North Carolina company to make substantial contributions to Republican candidates and then reimbursing them for the expenditures with bonuses covering the amount and any taxes.
Those accusations are coming from, among others, a human resources executive who claims he had access to payroll records.
Noting that DeJoy came to prominence within the Republican Party as a prolific fundraiser, the Post reports that he and officials of his company prevailed upon employees of his former business, New Breed Logistics, to attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion where they would write checks.
“Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful,” the Post reports.
According to David Young, a longtime director of human resources at New Breed from the late 1990s to 2013, “Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses. When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations — and that covered the tax and everything else.”
Another employee who asked to remain anonymous added, “He would ask employees to make contributions at the same time that he would say, ‘I’ll get it back to you down the road.’ ”
According to the Post “… a spokesman for DeJoy, said the former New Breed chief executive was not aware that any employees had felt pressured to make donations stating, DeJoy ‘believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations.'”
The Post notes that their own analysis ” … found a pattern of extensive donations by New Breed employees to Republican candidates, with the same amount often given by multiple people on the same day. Between 2000 and 2014, 124 individuals who worked for the company together gave more than $1 million to federal and state GOP candidates. Many had not previously made political donations, and have not made any since leaving the company, public records show. During the same period, nine employees gave a combined $700 to Democrats.”
Military officials are discussing ‘disobeying unlawful’ orders over fears of what Trump might do: ex-Marine lawmaker
Speaking remotely with MSNBC's Alex Witt, Rep. Seth Mouton (D) -- who served in Iraq as a Marine -- criticized Donald Trump for his comments calling U.S. servicepeople "losers and suckers" and said dissatisfaction with the president is pervasive within the armed forces.
Asked by the host how past and present U.S. military members view the president, the moderate Massachusetts lawmaker was blunt.
"What have you heard from troops? " host Witt asked. "Those that are your constituent, veterans that have come home or those who you're in contact?"
"Well, I'm not going to speak for every veteran, but I can't tell you how many have reached out to me and said that they have discussions now in the military about what it means to disobey unlawful orders, because they fully expect them from the commander in chief," Mouton replied. "There are a lot of people, even inside the White House, who believe that he's going to try to get the military to keep him in power after he loses this election to Joe Biden."
‘About to lose your job’: Nebraska man faces backlash for truck with obscenely racist ‘Trump 2020’ sign
A Trump supporter is facing backlash online after his truck was allegedly spotted with a racist Trump 2020 campaign message.
A photo of the "Trump 2020" sign was posted by Twitter user Ravi Mahapatra. The sign included a racist phrase followed by "Trump 2020."
In Lincoln, this evening pic.twitter.com/hAc6sHaGMj
— Ravi Mahapatra (@doctor_rpm) September 6, 2020