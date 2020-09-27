Judge rejects Eric Trump’s request to delay interview about Trump finances until after election
Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s 36-year-old son, is expected to testify under oath by October 7 in an investigation into the family’s real estate business. A federal judge rejected Eric Trump’s request to delay the interview until after the election cycle and sided with New York Attorney General, Letitia James.In March 2019, James and her team opened an investigation into whether the Trump Organization inflates the value of its assets in an attempt to receive more favorable loans and tax benefits. For example, the Trump Organization provided financial statements listing Seven Springs, the…
Latest Headlines
Judge set to rule on Trump TikTok download ban
Washington (AFP) - A judge was set to rule Sunday on whether to allow a Trump administration ban on downloads of popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is seeking an injunction to prevent what it said could be a devastating blow.US District Judge Carl Nichols has promised to consider on an expedited basis the TikTok request to block the president's order before it takes effect at 11:59 pm Sunday (0359 GMT Monday).The judge in the US capital was reviewing Trump administration claims that Chinese-owned TikTok posed a national security threat, along with the company's denials and its claims that... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Epic Games battles to get Fortnite back in App Store
San Francisco (AFP) - Epic Games will strive anew Monday to convince a judge that its hit title Fortnite should be restored to Apple's App Store, despite sidestepping the tech titan's standard commission on transactions.Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store, and Epic is challenging its practice of taking a 30 percent cut of money spent on the apps by users.The clash comes as Apple puts priority on selling digital content and subscription services to the one billion-plus people around the world using devices powered by its iOS mobile ... (more…)
2020 Election
Is bellwether Ohio slipping out of play for Trump?
Four years after carrying bellwether Ohio and winning the US presidency, Donald Trump again needs the support of disenchanted Democrats in the critical state if he is to earn a second White House term.
Ohio has been a political prize for generations of candidates wooing the state's diverse voting demographic, which closely mirrors the nation and has offered a reliable quadrennial gauge of American sentiment.
Trump has visited twice in six weeks. And while Ohio might have been low on Biden's priority of states that give him a path to electoral victory on November 3, it nevertheless remains a tantalizing opportunity.