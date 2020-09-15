DOJ opens criminal case against John Bolton over unflattering tell-all book

The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into former national security adviser John Bolton’s recently published book about his time serving under President Donald Trump.
The investigation will look into whether Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in “The Room Where It Happened,” a highly critical account of his 17-month tenure as Trump’s national security adviser, reported the New York Times.
Bolton has denied those allegation, which administration officials have lodged in unsuccessful attempts to block its publication by Simon & Schuster.
The book confirms some elements of the Ukraine scheme that got the president impeached, although Bolton was never called to testify by Senate Republicans and refused to testify during the House inquiry.
The president has repeatedly called for Bolton’s prosecution, and insulted his former adviser’s intelligence, credibility and reputation.
Attorneys for the National Security Council and the Justice Department have been wary about opening a criminal case against Bolton because Trump’s comments would make such a probe appear to be politically motivated, according to two officials.
A federal judge found Bolton may have broken the law as part of a lawsuit seeking to halt publication filed by the Department of Justice, which eventually opened the investigation.
The Justice Department has convened a grand jury and issued a subpoena for communications records from the publisher.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.