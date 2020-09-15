Quantcast
Connect with us

DOJ opens criminal case against John Bolton over unflattering tell-all book

Published

1 min ago

on

John Bolton (Photo via Shutterstock)

The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into former national security adviser John Bolton’s recently published book about his time serving under President Donald Trump.

The investigation will look into whether Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in “The Room Where It Happened,” a highly critical account of his 17-month tenure as Trump’s national security adviser, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton has denied those allegation, which administration officials have lodged in unsuccessful attempts to block its publication by Simon & Schuster.

The book confirms some elements of the Ukraine scheme that got the president impeached, although Bolton was never called to testify by Senate Republicans and refused to testify during the House inquiry.

The president has repeatedly called for Bolton’s prosecution, and insulted his former adviser’s intelligence, credibility and reputation.

Attorneys for the National Security Council and the Justice Department have been wary about opening a criminal case against Bolton because Trump’s comments would make such a probe appear to be politically motivated, according to two officials.

A federal judge found Bolton may have broken the law as part of a lawsuit seeking to halt publication filed by the Department of Justice, which eventually opened the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Justice Department has convened a grand jury and issued a subpoena for communications records from the publisher.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Extreme weather and permanent disaster zones will force a new American migration: research

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

August besieged California with a heat unseen in generations. A surge in air conditioning broke the state’s electrical grid, leaving a population already ravaged by the coronavirus to work remotely by the dim light of their cellphones. By midmonth, the state had recorded possibly the hottest temperature ever measured on earth — 130 degrees in Death Valley — and an otherworldly storm of lightning had cracked open the sky. From Santa Cruz to Lake Tahoe, thousands of bolts of electricity exploded down onto withered grasslands and forests, some of them already hollowed out by climate-driven infestations of beetles and kiln-dried by the worst five-year drought on record. Soon, California was on fire.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pelosi goes off on Trump’s insecurities: He only calls other people crazy ‘because he knows he is‘

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday went off on President Donald Trump for accusing her of being "crazy."

During an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Pelosi was asked why she was still optimistic about getting a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed through Congress even as the president keeps referring to her as "Crazy Nancy."

"Let me just say this: Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities," Pelosi replied. "He calls other people crazy because he knows he is... He's a master of projection, so anytime he says something you say, 'Uh-oh, that's what he's thinking of himself.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Economist Paul Krugman: Republicans have no solutions for the huge problems the US will be facing in 2021

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

When Republican presidential candidates lost to Democrats in the past — President Herbert Hoover in 1932, Sen. Barry Goldwater in 1964, President Gerald R. Ford in 1976, President George H.W. Bush in 1992, Sen. John McCain in 2008 — the GOP looked ahead and asked: OK, where do we go from here? It remains to be seen whether President Donald Trump will be reelected in November or if former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States, but liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argues that whatever the outcome in the 2020 presidential election, the GOP is acting as though 2021 does not exist.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image