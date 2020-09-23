Quantcast
‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’s neighbors’ — not her: Grand jury decision sparks shock and horror

Breonna Taylor (Family photo)

A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the Louisville police officers who were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor — and the internet was outraged.

Brett Hankison, who was fired more than three months after the March 13 killing, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment and others nearby.

