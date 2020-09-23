‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’s neighbors’ — not her: Grand jury decision sparks shock and horror

A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the Louisville police officers who were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor — and the internet was outraged.

Brett Hankison, who was fired more than three months after the March 13 killing, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment and others nearby.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who also took part in the raid looking for evidence of drugs, were not indicted.

This was for the act of firing into the surrounding apartments. This is justice for Breonna Taylor’s neighbors, not for Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/KYZU7v6y8P — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 23, 2020

Weird way to say “murder someone in their home.” — Joseph Goulette (@JosephGoulette) September 23, 2020

Our murders at the hands of police are legalized because we are Black. Period. The rest of it, trying to debate the circumstances & the law in individual cases like there’s any consistency to it beyond racism, is granting the legal system more legitimacy than is warranted. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 23, 2020

The 3 counts were all for firing shots into apartments that were NOT Breonna Taylor’s apartment. The initials of those residents were “C.D.” “T.M” and “Z.F” Hankison WAS charged for his behavior that night. He was not charged for shooting at, hitting, or killing Breonna Taylor. — Jamiles Lartey (@Jamiles) September 23, 2020

Stop expecting justice from this system. Vote in better political leaders and change the system. As it stands now, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is not held even close to equally by every American. The only way to change that is to change who governs us. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

In 2020 all black people are asking is for white America to stop killing us. “That’s a little too much to ask right now,” America said as it shrugged and reloaded her guns. “Can you circle back in another 50 years?” — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 23, 2020

i can’t find it now, but there’s a scene in season 1 of the wire that explains the grand jury game when cops shoot someone. which is to say, this is how the game’s designed to work. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 23, 2020

Most network “reporters” on Breonna decision seem clueless on background of case–not aware that guy indicted probably not ones who shot her, and making other factual errors. — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankison, fired wantonly into a home, murdered someone. $15,000 bail. Jamarcus Glover, fired at people he thought were breaking into his home. $50,000 bail. Make it make sense. — Touré (@Toure) September 23, 2020

not my family & not my city but this almost feels more insulting than no charges at all??? — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 23, 2020

The sobs. That’s what’s sticking with me here in Louisville as I see the reaction to the Breonna Taylor announcement. I’ve covered a lot of these but I don’t remember ever seeing this much hurt, this much crying from protesters. — John Eligon (@jeligon) September 23, 2020

bullets into a person, oh well

bullets into a wall, wait a minute now that’s someone’s property! https://t.co/oxonSf01Nl — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 23, 2020

1st degree wanton endangerment is a class d felony, carries a penalty of 1-5 years. IMPORTANT NOTE: The wanton endangerment charges are unrelated to #breonnataylor. They are for firing into neighboring apartments. https://t.co/6ZCGq80tUm — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) September 23, 2020

Are you surprised? I’m certainly not. — Tasha Stewart (@tstewart2) September 23, 2020

Not one officer being charged for the actual death of #BreonnaTaylor. People like raging anti-semite @newtgingrich want to play like George Soros is behind “civil unrest” when it is injustice that creates unrest; injustice that denies #BreonnaTaylor‘s family their day in court. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 23, 2020

So let me get this right: No one will be held responsible for the killing of #BreonnaTaylor? Just endangering her neighbors who were NOT killed?! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 23, 2020

not even manslaughter, or some other act of lethal violence done to this innocent person — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) September 23, 2020

Quite literally the bullet damage for surrounding apartments materially mattered more than Breonna Taylor’s life. https://t.co/isFgyKe1oK — Person, Woman, Man, Zandar, TV (@ZandarVTS) September 23, 2020

Protesters in Louisville are crying in the streets on their knees right now. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 23, 2020

Three cops involved, one cop charged. No. Not enough. Not even close. — Diaspora Decepticon. (@thewayoftheid) September 23, 2020

So, let me understand this. These charges suggest that police can, without fear of punishment, shoot and kill an innocent person in their home so long as they make sure to keep all the bullets inside that one place? https://t.co/4Jw7ovL0PH — Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) September 23, 2020

3 counts of wanton endangerment against one officer. Others not charged. Class D felony (1-5 years) and 15,000.00 bond. I suffered greater penalties for shoplifting at the Apple store. Literally. He got nothing for the murder. “Country justice”. A sad day. https://t.co/421SZe439G — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 23, 2020

We live in a world where police can run guns blazing into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, kill her, and not even have to stand trial for what they did. It’s just not right. Just 1 of the officers was charged with *anything?* That’s just shameful, fundamentally unfair. https://t.co/eo1OrhufI3 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 23, 2020

Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 23, 2020

and now they will blame us for the outrage that will follow. whats the fucking point. — tracy clayton aka CHUBBA BEEF (@brokeymcpoverty) September 23, 2020