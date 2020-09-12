Kate Winslet says she ‘regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski
Kate Winslet said that she now “regrets” working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski after they had been accused of sexual assault.“What the f–k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful.”Winslet, 44, had appeared in Polanksi’s 2011 film Carnage, and more recently starred in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel.“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” the actress wen…
Tucker Carlson: Obama left behind a ‘wake of destruction’ and BLM must be defeated ‘if we’re going to survive as a country’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday proclaimed to his audience, which is the largest in cable news, that America "must defeat" the Black Lives Matter movement "if we're going to survive as a country."
In the racially-charged screed, Carlson, who once called white supremacy a "hoax" on the heels of a mass shooting targeting Latinx immigrants in Texas, attempted to cast blame for the deep racial divisions in the U.S. on Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president.
WATCH: Moderator cringes as Trump supporter hilariously goes off the rails during Susan Collins debate
Things got weird during a campaign debate among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the candidates seeking to replace her.
One of the candidates on stage was independent candidate Max Linn, who supports President Donald Trump.
"How would you ensure that everyone who needs health care has access to it and can afford it?" Linn was asked.
Linn replied that he had to be different and said he was going to put the question aside.
"I would ask that you stick with the question," the moderator replied.
‘Downright criminal’: Revelation that ‘racist Trump stooge’ tried to censor CDC reports rocks experts and critics
Days after President Donald Trump admitted to knowingly downplaying the Covid-19 pandemic in his statements to the public, new reporting late Friday revealed that Trump political aides have been reviewing—and in some cases altering—weekly CDC reports about the deadly virus in an effort to bring them into closer alignment with the president's false narrative and claims.
Politico reported Friday evening that the Health and Human Services Department's politically appointed communications aides, led by former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo—a Republican strategist with no medical expertise—"have attempted to add caveats to the CDC's findings, including an effort to retroactively change agency reports that they said wrongly inflated the risks of Covid-19 and should have made clear that Americans sickened by the virus may have been infected because of their own behavior."