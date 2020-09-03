Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany kicks off briefing with attack on Pelosi’s haircut: ‘We will be playing the video on loop’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany holds White House briefing (C-SPAN/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kicked off her Thursday press conference by playing video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) having her hair done.

“Two briefings ago, I asked, ‘Where is Nancy Pelosi?'” McEnany announced to the press. “Today, I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi.”

“As you can see we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon,” she continued. “We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see.”

As McEnany spoke, video of Pelosi that has been heavily featured on Fox News played on two screens.

“Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco at a hair salon, where she was indoors even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service,” the press secretary said. “Apparently the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

Watch the clip below from C-SPAN.


