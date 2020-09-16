Kayleigh McEnany: Trump was using a ‘medical term’ when he said ‘herd mentality’ will defeat virus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday asserted that President Donald Trump was using a “medical term” when he claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic would “go away” because of “herd mentality.”
“Over a period of time, sure, with time, it goes away,” Trump said, “and you’ll develop, you’ll develop like a herd mentality — it’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen.”
ADVERTISEMENT
In a Wednesday interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith told McEnany that medical experts have not predicted that “herd mentality” will defeat the virus.
McEnany refused to address the president’s direct quote, and instead suggested that Trump said “herd immunity.”
“Well, the term herd immunity is a medical term, which means that when you have a certain percentage of the population have antibodies, you have herd immunity,” the press secretary insisted. “And it can be done via a vaccine or via prior illness, you develop the antibodies.”
“It’s a medical term,” she continued. “And what the president said very clearly there with that is that a vaccine gets you there quickest.”
Watch the video below from Fox News
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday asserted that President Donald Trump was using a "medical term" when he claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic would "go away" because of "herd mentality."
"Over a period of time, sure, with time, it goes away," Trump said, "and you'll develop, you'll develop like a herd mentality — it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen."
Far-right Republican activist Jason Miller, who became an informal adviser to President Donald Trump in 2017 and is now a senior adviser for his reelection campaign, has been involved in a bitter child support battle. And HuffPost is reporting that if Miller is shown to have more income than he has indicated, it could increase the amount of child support he is required to pay.
President Donald Trump and his allies are publicly endorsing the idea of a civil war, and columnist Molly Jong-Fast wonders whether it's time to start taking them seriously.
The president has endorsed violent retribution against left-wing protesters, and a litany of Republican lawmakers, Trump administration officials and longtime associates of the president have called for the imposition of some form of martial law, Jong-Fast wrote for The Daily Beast.