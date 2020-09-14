‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona

On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable with voters.

However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.

Trump’s campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.

What was billed as a “Latinos for Trump roundtable” in Phoenix sure feels more like another indoor rally pic.twitter.com/ZEN5Br6ROi — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 14, 2020

Another big indoor event with little social distancing and only some mask-wearing, this time a campaign stop for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/ZQaqVInHRk — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 14, 2020

