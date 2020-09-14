Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona

Published

1 min ago

on

"Latinos for Trump" rountable in Arizona, screenshot of Twitter account by Reuters' Jeff Mason.

On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable with voters.

However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump takes a victory lap after judge he appointed struck down COVID-19 rules: ‘Congratulations Pennsylvania’

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sent over tweets or retweets on Monday about a court case in Pennsylvania.

"Delivering a blow to Gov. Tom Wolf’s strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge on Monday ruled that key components of the governor’s mitigation strategy are 'unconstitutional,' including the decision to temporarily shut down businesses and limit how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Defending the 2020 election against hacking: 5 questions answered

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Editor’s note: Journalist Bob Woodward reports in his new book, “Rage,” that the NSA and CIA have classified evidence that the Russian intelligence services placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties in 2016, and that the malware was sophisticated and could erase voters. This appears to confirm earlier reports. Meanwhile, Russian intelligence agents and other foreign players are already at work interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Douglas W. Jones, Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Iowa and coauthor of the book “Broken Ballots: Will Your Vote Count?,” describes the vulnerabilities of the U.S. election system in light of this news.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump escalates the signals to his followers: Use lethal violence to help me hold power

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Well, that escalated quickly. Only a couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump and his allies were using the term "self-defense" to condone the behavior of armed right-wingers who showed up at Black Lives Matter protests to intimidate demonstrators — and also to justify the alleged murder of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image