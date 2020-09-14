‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona
On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable with voters.
However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.
Trump’s campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.
What was billed as a “Latinos for Trump roundtable” in Phoenix sure feels more like another indoor rally pic.twitter.com/ZEN5Br6ROi
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 14, 2020
Another big indoor event with little social distancing and only some mask-wearing, this time a campaign stop for @realDonaldTrump in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/ZQaqVInHRk
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 14, 2020
another large indoor campaign event – this time in arizona pic.twitter.com/6WelokWtwe
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) September 14, 2020
Trump takes a victory lap after judge he appointed struck down COVID-19 rules: ‘Congratulations Pennsylvania’
President Donald Trump sent over tweets or retweets on Monday about a court case in Pennsylvania.
"Delivering a blow to Gov. Tom Wolf’s strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge on Monday ruled that key components of the governor’s mitigation strategy are 'unconstitutional,' including the decision to temporarily shut down businesses and limit how many Pennsylvanians can gather in one place," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.
Defending the 2020 election against hacking: 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: Journalist Bob Woodward reports in his new book, “Rage,” that the NSA and CIA have classified evidence that the Russian intelligence services placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties in 2016, and that the malware was sophisticated and could erase voters. This appears to confirm earlier reports. Meanwhile, Russian intelligence agents and other foreign players are already at work interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Douglas W. Jones, Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Iowa and coauthor of the book “Broken Ballots: Will Your Vote Count?,” describes the vulnerabilities of the U.S. election system in light of this news.
Trump escalates the signals to his followers: Use lethal violence to help me hold power
Well, that escalated quickly. Only a couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump and his allies were using the term "self-defense" to condone the behavior of armed right-wingers who showed up at Black Lives Matter protests to intimidate demonstrators — and also to justify the alleged murder of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.