Leaked notes between Trump and British leaders prove he’s not really ‘pro-life’

Published

20 mins ago

on

Trump ripped up the diplomatic rule book before he even touched down by endorsing former foreign minister Boris Johnson to take over from Theresa May. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump has long been accused of saying whatever he needs to for the religious-right to support him. But a new report claims that Trump talked about not supporting the abortion ban that anti-choice advocates espouse.

In an exclusive report from The Telegraph, notes from a meeting between the U.S. and British leaders cites Trump being honest about where he really stands.

“He wanted to know where Mrs. May stood. Pro-choice or pro-life?” the article says about Trump’s meeting with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

“‘Imagine some animal with tattoos raping your daughter and then she gets pregnant,’ the president said, according to the notes, graphically outlining the case for allowing abortion,” The Telegraph reported.

“Mr. Trump then pointed at Mike Pence, the U.S. vice president known for being deeply religious. ‘He’s a really tough one on abortion,’ he is quoting saying, before again [asking] Mrs. May for her view. The then-prime minister offered a careful response ‘diplomatically threading the needle’ according to one source familiar with the conversation — before shifting the discussion back to safer ground,” the report said.

It was just four days ago that Trump’s campaign released a letter to anti-choice leaders falsely accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of wanting taxpayer-funded abortions.

“As I seek re-election this November, I need your help in contrasting my bold pro-life leadership with Joe Biden’s abortion extremism,” Trump said in the release.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Viral videos show Trump wandering aimlessly and his billboard getting destroyed – but they are fake

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Two videos related to President Donald Trump have gone viral over the Labor Day weekend. But neither video is an accurate representation of reality.

One video, which quickly gained more than a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter, appears to show an entire billboard for Trump’s 2020 campaign being pulled down and destroyed.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1302977670205054978

But the video has been manipulated. The original version of the video, uploaded to YouTube in 2015, shows an advertisement for BFGoodrich Tires.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56RING3vOmk&feature=youtu.be

DeJoy regrets ‘if’ employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing "regret" after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.

