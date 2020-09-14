Legal expert explains how rallygoers could sue Trump if they catch COVID

A Florida prosecutor said the Trump campaign could be on the hook if any supporters caught the coronavirus from one of the president’s rallies.

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump could not likely avoid liability if his rallies turn into superspreader events.

“The organizers of these rallies, including the person who hosted the rally at his warehouse, can be sued for negligence if someone can prove they got COVID at the rally,” Aronberg said. “The problem is causation. You know there’s waivers that the campaign make people sign, but I don’t think they’ll hold up in court because the waivers don’t mention negligence. That’s the lawsuit. So they need better lawyering on the Trump campaign and RNC side.”

However, a plaintiff also faces steep challenges in proving their case.

“The problem is proving causation,” Aronberg said. “Any plaintiff would have to show they got the virus at that event and because it’s everywhere, so many superseding causes it’s hard to know. We still don’t know where Herman Caine got the virus, although we suspect the rally in Tulsa.”

Aronberg also explained that a Trump rally should be a known risk for catching the potentially deadly virus.

“Even if if the waiver is thrown out and you can show negligence, there’s the assumption of risk, and the defendants would say you came to the rally, you knew that mask requirements and social distancing are merely laughable suggestions at Donald Trump rallies and you showed up anyway,” he said. “This is on you. So it would be an uphill battle, not impossible, but an uphill battle to sue in civil court the Trump campaign or the RNC, which shows no one has more contempt for their own supporters than the leaders of the MAGA universe.”