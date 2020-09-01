Quantcast
Connect with us

Liberty University opens investigation in Jerry Falwell Jr’s handing of ‘financial, real estate and legal matters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jerry Falwell Jr. (left) and Donald Trump (right). Image via Falwell's Twitter.

In the wake of now-former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s resignation under a cloud of scandal, shame and rumors Liberty University has announced it is opening a “thorough investigation” into his handling of “financial, real estate and legal matters.”

The New York Times reports Liberty’s board of trustees “announced on Monday that it had retained an independent forensic firm to conduct an investigation into the school’s operations under Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last week in the wake of a sex scandal after serving as its president and chancellor since 2007.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(By definition a “forensic” investigation may suggest there might be concern of criminal activity.)

Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” who says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “watched,” has been sharing details of the threesome’s “intimate relationship.”

Liberty’s board, quoting the Bible and citing “a lack of spiritual stewardship” by Falwell, Jr., issued a statement announcing the investigation.

“This past week challenged all of us to the core,” it begins. “While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received.”

“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week. While we still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, we have learned enough about the past to know that we had no choice but to take the leadership of Liberty University in a new direction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: ‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

America hits another grim milestone to remind us how tragically Donald Trump has failed — but it didn’t have to be this way

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

The United States this week surpassed 6 million cases of COVID-19, the most in the world. Even when measuring relative to population, America's standing is dismal and depressing. We're currently ranked 10th in the world with 18,675 cases per million people, and growing by 30-50,000 new cases every day. As I begin to write this essay, midday on Monday, we've already racked up 14,151 cases for the day so far.Just for the sake of contrast, Italy is ranked 60th in cases per million residents. France is ranked 63rd. Germany is 83rd. Iraq is ranked 49th. Canada is 76th. Again, the U.S. is ranked 10th. There are "shithole countries," as Trump called them, who are faring better than we are.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed by CNN conservative for siding with ‘Team Kyle Rittenhouse’ in effort to rip the country apart

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, conservative columnist Matt Lewis ripped into Donald Trump's continuing incitement of violence against racial justice protesters saying the president has aligned himself with right-wing extremists who think Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero and a patriot.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to Donald Trump -- praised a speech given by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden given on Monday, saying he is the perfect antidote to Trump's racism and refusal to condemn the violence in the streets.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump could manipulate Election Night TV coverage to claim a bogus win — here’s how

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A top Democratic data and analytics firm warned that President Donald Trump may win what appears to be a landslide victory on Election Night that will erode into a loss once all the ballots are counted.

Far more Democrats are expected to vote by mail than Republicans, due to a partisan split in concerns about the coronavirus, which would give the misleading perception during television coverage after polls close that the president has won re-election, reported Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image