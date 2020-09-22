Lincoln Project delivers damning super cut of all the times Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Putin

The Lincoln Project on Tuesday released a damning super cut showing how often President Donald Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The new video, which features Britney Spears’s “Oops, I Did It Again” as its soundtrack, begins with Trump refusing to say whether he believed that the Russian government was responsible for poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
“Uuuuhhhh, we’ll talk about that at another time,” the president said this week of Navalny’s poisoning.
It then cuts to a clip of Trump’s infamous Helsinki press conference with Putin in 2018 in which he absolved the Russian president of any responsibility for interfering in the 2016 elections.
“President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
It then shows assorted clips of Trump complaining that Russia was thrown out of the G-8 after it illegally annexed Crimea, praising Putin for winning an election that many observers have called illegitimate, and describing overall what Putin has done for Russia as “really amazing.”
Watch the video below.
