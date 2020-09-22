Quantcast
Lincoln Project delivers damning super cut of all the times Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Putin

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki (Screen cap).

The Lincoln Project on Tuesday released a damning super cut showing how often President Donald Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new video, which features Britney Spears’s “Oops, I Did It Again” as its soundtrack, begins with Trump refusing to say whether he believed that the Russian government was responsible for poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“Uuuuhhhh, we’ll talk about that at another time,” the president said this week of Navalny’s poisoning.

It then cuts to a clip of Trump’s infamous Helsinki press conference with Putin in 2018 in which he absolved the Russian president of any responsibility for interfering in the 2016 elections.

“President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

It then shows assorted clips of Trump complaining that Russia was thrown out of the G-8 after it illegally annexed Crimea, praising Putin for winning an election that many observers have called illegitimate, and describing overall what Putin has done for Russia as “really amazing.”

Watch the video below.

Texas teacher fired over Black Lives Matter masks

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A Texas charter school teacher was fired for refusing to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

Lillian White was terminated from Great Hearts Western Hills about a week before students returned to class because she attended in-person training sessions with homemade face coverings printed with the phrases, “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence," reported KENS-TV.

GOP strategists explain the real reason behind Lindsey Graham’s reversal on Supreme Court judges

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Although Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is seeking reelection in a deep red state — much redder than neighboring North Carolina, which has evolved into a swing state — polls on South Carolina’s 2020 U.S. Senate race have been surprisingly close. Morning Consult, in a recent poll, found Graham leading his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, by only 1%. But Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley is reporting that Republican strategists believe another Supreme Court battle could help the veteran senator win reelection.

2020 Election

Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Speaking with the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they're falling in line.

With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.

