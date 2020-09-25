Lincoln Project likens Lindsey Graham to an abused dog for being ‘violently out-fundraised’ in South Carolina re-election campaign
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing a huge fundraising shortage — despite being an incumbent Republican senator running in South Carolina.
As he’s been trailing Democrat Jaime Harrison in fundraising, Graham has repeatedly gone on Fox News to beg for donations.
“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/lindsey-graham-keeps-begging-fox-views-viewers-for-donations-theyre-me-moneywise/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Graham complained to Fox and Friends on Thursday.
“The most money ever spent in the state on a Senate race was by me in 2014 when I spent $13 million. He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours and God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting ’til Saturday to announce her replacement. But I am being killed financially,” he revealed. “This money is because they hate my guts.”
Later that same day, he repeated his appeals on Sean Hannity.
“I’m getting overwhelmed,” Graham noted. “Help me, they’re killing me money-wise.”
Graham’s fundraising woes were the focus of a new video by the Lincoln Project, the group of disgruntled former GOP strategists seeking to oust Trump and his defenders in the 2020 election.
They ad spoofs ads by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — complete with the song “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan.
The ad jocking asks for donations to save Graham from “being violently out-fundraised.”
Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is being violently out-fundraised.
But you can help stop the suffering. pic.twitter.com/9rDS5naJ4V
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 25, 2020
Original ad:
2020 Election
Lincoln Project likens Lindsey Graham to an abused dog for being ‘violently out-fundraised’ in South Carolina re-election campaign
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing a huge fundraising shortage -- despite being an incumbent Republican senator running in South Carolina.
As he's been trailing Democrat Jaime Harrison in fundraising, Graham has repeatedly gone on Fox News to beg for donations.
“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” Graham complained to Fox and Friends on Thursday.
2020 Election
Trump attacks Biden for not holding rallies during pandemic: ‘This guy never goes out’
With just 39 days until the US election, President Donald Trump ramped up his campaigning with back-to-back events Friday in battleground states -- a frenetic pace in contrast with the more sedate approach of Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The 74-year-old president's grueling schedule includes hosting events in three states plus the capital Washington in a 12-hour slog that culminates with a nighttime rally in Virginia.
Trump -- who trails Biden in national polling and is narrowly behind in several swing states seen as crucial to his path to re-election -- is under pressure to make the most of the remaining weeks before the November 3 election.
2020 Election
GOP senator proposes ‘Orwellian’ bill nullifying all mail-in ballots not counted with-in 48 hours: report
A new bill proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Scott is "entirely unworkable," Slate reported Thursday evening, but demonstrates the GOP's intense desire to make sure millions of votes aren't counted in the general election by severely restricting the time frame during which they can be tallied.
The Orwellian-named "Help America Vote Act of 2020," which Scott proposed Thursday, would help to codify President Donald Trump's desire, stated last week, to ensure that the preliminary tally of votes on Election Day will count as the final vote count in the election.
The preliminary count would leave out absentee ballots and a record number of mail-in ballots, which nearly half of voters plan to either send to election officials or place in a drop box before Election Day, according to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll conducted earlier this month.