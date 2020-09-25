Lindsey Graham keeps begging Fox Views viewers for donations: ‘They’re killing me money-wise’
Embattled Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham went on Fox News multiple times on Thursday to beg their right-wing audience for campaign donations.
Graham started his day on the Fox News show “Fox and Friends” — where he begged for money.
“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” said Graham.
“The most money ever spent in the state on a Senate race was by me in 2014 when I spent $13 million. He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours and God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting ’til Saturday to announce her replacement. But I am being killed financially,” he admitted. “This money is because they hate my guts.”
His appeal apparently didn’t raise enough, because he tried again with Sean Hannity later on Thursday.
“I’m getting overwhelmed,” Graham complained, asking viewers to go to his website.
“Help me, they’re killing me moneywise,” Graham begged, noting he had asked for donations during the same show only days earlier.
While an incumbent Republican senator from a state as conservative as South Carolina wouldn’t not normally be so agitated about winning re-election, Graham is facing an energized campaign from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
Harrison has been running huge sums of money and is has been running ads nationwide asking for contributions to beat Graham. One ad that aired on MSNBC on Thursday called out Graham’s flip-flopping on whether President Donald Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot.”
Lindsey Graham: I’m getting overwhelmed… help me, they’re killing me moneywise. Help me pic.twitter.com/xaY9S6uaYM
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 25, 2020
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham keeps begging Fox Views viewers for donations: ‘They’re killing me money-wise’
Embattled Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham went on Fox News multiple times on Thursday to beg their right-wing audience for campaign donations.
Graham started his day on the Fox News show "Fox and Friends" -- where he begged for money.
“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” said Graham.
“The most money ever spent in the state on a Senate race was by me in 2014 when I spent $13 million. He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours and God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting ’til Saturday to announce her replacement. But I am being killed financially," he admitted. "This money is because they hate my guts.”
2020 Election
WATCH: Late-night hosts go off on Trump for ‘chilling’ plan ‘to steal the election’
Late-night television hosts harshly criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to say there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election.
"In one of the more chilling moments of his presidency -- and they've been a few -- Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power as Republicans formulated the plan to steal the election through the courts," Seth Meyers explained.
"We're as close as we've ever been to losing our democracy and watching our government transform into an autocratic regime," he continued. "It's happen right in front our eyes right now, you don't need to wait for Trump to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue on a tank in green fatigues with a long chin-beard -- especially since if he did try to grow one he'd probably just look like a very sick chihuahua."
2020 Election
Eric Trump: My father will concede to Biden if he gets ‘blown out of the water’
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Eric Trump said during a campaign trip in Nevada that President Donald Trump will, in fact, concede to Joe Biden if he decisively loses the race.
“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” said Eric Trump. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”
This week, the president repeatedly refused outright to commit to honoring the peaceful transition of power — and suggested that he needs to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court ahead of the election to make it easier for him to contest mail-in ballots.