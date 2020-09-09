Lincoln Project targets ‘parasite’ Lindsay Graham in new ad with extremely disturbing images
The Lincoln Project took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a new ad comparing him to a parasite.
The ad uses graphic imagery of infestation and decay to castigate the South Carolina Republican for setting aside his grave misgivings about the president to serve his political needs — at the risk of his own Senate seat.
“Some animals are parasitic,” the ad says, showing close-up images of parasitic infections. “They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They’re often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they’re not harmful at all.”
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany on Nobel Prize nomination: ‘You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a "big deal" even though anyone can be nominated for the award.
McEnany was asked about Trump's chances at winning the Nobel Prize after a right-wing Norwegian politician made the nomination.
"This is a big deal and it's well deserved," McEnany told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump's watch."
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump is a draft dodger’ brutal new Lincoln Project ad charges
In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a "draft dodger." Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America's Commander-in-Chief.
The Lincoln Project calls him a "dishonorable coward" who is "unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."
The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America's soldiers who gave their lives in battle.
"He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, 'Why should I go to that cemetery, it's filled with losers?'" the ad reminds Americans.
2020 Election
‘The potential for chaos is palpable’: CNN reporter warns of Trump encouraging supporters to watch polls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night asked his fans at a North Carolina rally to work as poll watchers to prevent Democrats from supposedly "stealing" the 2020 presidential election.
"Be poll watchers when you go there," Trump told his supporters. "Watch all the thieving and stealing and robbing they do."
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Wednesday warned that the president's encouragement could spell trouble for polling sites on election day -- especially if some of his fans decide to show up armed with guns.
"You could imagine, for example, that in the same way that vigilantes have entered scenes of protest in Oregon, in Wisconsin, where two people ended up getting killed and one of the supporters... has been charged with homicide, you can see people trying to intervene at election polling sites," he said. "He's suggested, of course, that people show up having cast an absentee ballot and try to verify that their ballot was cast or vote again."