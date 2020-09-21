Lindsey Graham announces embattled Sen. Joni Ernst will vote for whomever Trump nominates to replace RBG

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday announced that GOP members of the body would be united in voting for whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The nominee’s going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, as reported by The Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): “The nominee’s going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee.” There is no nominee as yet, but the committee in charge has apparently already signed off before confirmation hearings. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 22, 2020

If Graham is correct, that would mean that Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) would be backing the nomination, despite trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

It would also mean Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is backing the nomination, despite receiving a credible challenge from Cal Cunningham.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is also apparently a yes, despite his challenge from M.J. Hegar.

Other GOP members of the committee include Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Lindsey Graham says on Fox that they have the votes on the Senate floor to confirm Trump’s pick before the election “That’s what’s coming” Says every member of his committee will back the nominee; asks for campaign $ There is no nominee yetpic.twitter.com/HuNtVNsXS0 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 22, 2020