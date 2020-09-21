Quantcast
Lindsey Graham announces embattled Sen. Joni Ernst will vote for whomever Trump nominates to replace RBG

Published

20 mins ago

on

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst, via the senator's Flickr.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday announced that GOP members of the body would be united in voting for whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The nominee’s going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, as reported by The Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake.

If Graham is correct, that would mean that Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) would be backing the nomination, despite trailing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

It would also mean Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is backing the nomination, despite receiving a credible challenge from Cal Cunningham.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is also apparently a yes, despite his challenge from M.J. Hegar.

Other GOP members of the committee include Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Outrage against Dianne Feinstein as potential Judiciary chair comes out against Senate reform

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) received harsh criticism on Monday after coming out against Senate reform of the filibuster.

“I don't believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose," Feinstein argued.

"It is not often used, it's often less used now than when I first came, and I think it's part of the Senate that differentiates itself," Feinstein falsely claimed.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1308169580658012160

Feinstein is in line to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee if Democrats regain the Senate, despite never attending law school or having ever tried a case.

A Never-Trump Republican changed her mind — then crumbled when she tried to explain why

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

In a recent op-ed for the Washington Post, Republican Danielle Pletka declared that despite the fact that she refused to vote for Donald Trump in 2016, she now feels compelled to support him in 2020. The piece quickly caught fire online, inspiring ridicule and sympathy from differing corners and triggering a surprising amount of discussion.

In one sense, it’s hard to see what the big deal was. The Post publishes opinion pieces in support of Trump frequently, and this one was not particularly special. Pletka herself is not a particularly notable figure. Like many op-eds, it was sloppy and unpersuasive, making huge leaps of reasoning and glossing over critical points in the argument. It didn’t take seriously any compelling counterarguments. It was, in other words, a mere display of partisan loyalty from a Republican who would prefer to be inside the tent than outside of it.

Continue Reading
 
 
