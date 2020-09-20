Lindsey Graham brutally buried by former RNC head over court vote flip-flop: ‘This is about power’

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with fill-in host Jonathan Capehart, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele laughed at the notion that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) could be taken for his word from 2016 that he would not vote on a Supreme Court justice in an election year.

According to the laughing Steele, there was “no way in hell” Graham was sincere when he made that pledge.

Asked by host Capehart about the Graham statement, Steele began, “No, I didn’t believe it when he said it.”

“Everyone is taking the people at their word,” the former GOP executive explained. “There was no way in hell that a Supreme Court nomination opens up, it could open up the day before the election and Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham and everyone would be all on it.”

‘Look, first, Trump loves this,” he continued. “It puts him in the center stage again for as long as this process is going to be going on. And so he’s getting the juice from it; he gets to get out there and sort of dangle ‘I have a woman I want to put out, we’ll do it.’ He loves it. Mitch McConnell may be a little off-put about the possibility of losing the Senate, but the aphrodisiac of packing the conservative court is much more enticing. You have seen him do it, consistently, over and over again. And so folks who are now stuck on this, you know, hypocrisy point that Republicans are being, you know, hypocrites: hello, this isn’t about hypocrisy, this is about power.”

