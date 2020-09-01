Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham is so unpopular his Democratic opponent just set huge fundraising record

Published

58 mins ago

on

Composite image of Sen Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison (screengrabs)

On Tuesday, Jamie Lovegrove of the Post and Courier reported that Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, raised $10.6 million for his race in August.

This fundraising total shatters all records in South Carolina for Senate fundraising in a single month. It is more money than Harrison raised in the entire second quarter — and is more than several U.S. Senate candidates this cycle have raised over the entire course of their campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a close ally of President Donald Trump. In recent months, Graham has become an object of anger among Democratic voters nationwide. His standing in South Carolina is weak compared to previous cycles too, with one recent poll suggesting a tied race.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Here’s how Trump could claim ‘incredible victory’ in November before all the ballots are counted

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A top Democratic data firm warned that election night could be plunged into "chaos" if President Donald Trump appears to have a big lead in Election Day vote before all of the mail-in ballots are counted.

"We believe that on Election Night, we are going to see Donald Trump in a stronger position than the reality actually is," Josh Mendelsohn, the head of the Michael Bloomberg-funded data firm Hawkfish, told Axios.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What’s a ‘mini-stroke’? Experts weigh in on Trump’s mysterious hospital visit

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

This story, like so many others involving Trump, begins with a tweet.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Twitter that "they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes." He denounced this supposed report as "FAKE NEWS" and insinuated that his opponent in the upcoming election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, might actually be the one with the neurological health issues.

This tweet raised eyebrows because, before it was posted, the idea that Trump had had a "mini-stroke" was not reported by anyone in the mainstream media. A White House aide later explained that Trump had been responding to a Monday tweet by Joe Lockhart, who had served as press secretary to President Bill Clinton. This only raised more questions, however, since Lockhart had merely asked, "Did [Donald] Trump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?" Lockhart never said anything about "a series of mini-strokes"; nor did Michael S. Schmidt, a New York Times reporter whose upcoming book mentions that Trump made a surprise visit in November to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is so unpopular his Democratic opponent just set huge fundraising record

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Jamie Lovegrove of the Post and Courier reported that Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, raised $10.6 million for his race in August.

This fundraising total shatters all records in South Carolina for Senate fundraising in a single month. It is more money than Harrison raised in the entire second quarter — and is more than several U.S. Senate candidates this cycle have raised over the entire course of their campaigns.

Jaime Harrison raised more money in August than most of the Democratic presidential candidates did in their entire campaigns: https://t.co/DXgHZsmKOf

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image