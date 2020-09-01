Lindsey Graham is so unpopular his Democratic opponent just set huge fundraising record

On Tuesday, Jamie Lovegrove of the Post and Courier reported that Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, raised $10.6 million for his race in August.

This fundraising total shatters all records in South Carolina for Senate fundraising in a single month. It is more money than Harrison raised in the entire second quarter — and is more than several U.S. Senate candidates this cycle have raised over the entire course of their campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaime Harrison raised more money in August than most of the Democratic presidential candidates did in their entire campaigns: https://t.co/DXgHZsmKOf — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 1, 2020

Harrison is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a close ally of President Donald Trump. In recent months, Graham has become an object of anger among Democratic voters nationwide. His standing in South Carolina is weak compared to previous cycles too, with one recent poll suggesting a tied race.