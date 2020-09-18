LISTEN: Mourners sing ‘Amazing Grace’ outside the Supreme Court to celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Heartwarming videos were shared on social media on Friday night showing the spontaneous gathering at the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The large crowd, with many people wearing masks, sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

Here are some of the videos of the scene:

A moving moments as dozens join in to sing “Amazing Grace” on the steps of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/NGZyZi4YR4 — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) September 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing Grace being sung by the crowd outside of SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/J9uANeGGez — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 19, 2020

Listen: The crowd is singing Amazing Grace on the steps of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/OkY3mh3E9i — Chelsea Cirruzzo ⚡️ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) September 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Where there was unbroken silence, we now have singing: Solemn renditions of Amazing Grace and John Lennon’s Imagine at the foot of the high court. Groups of people are walking up Capitol Hill with flowers, candles and LGBT flags. pic.twitter.com/n0FZNia1pu — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 19, 2020