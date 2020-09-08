Mary Trump among those demanding Congress impeach Attorney General Bill Barr

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr moved in court for his Department of Justice to intervene in an explosive legal case involving President Donald Trump.

“The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault,” CNN reports. “While the alleged sexual assault occurred long before Trump became President, the Justice Department argued that it must take over because Trump’s comments spurring the defamation lawsuit came while he was in office. The move — defending Trump at taxpayer expense — comes amid ongoing criticism that the Justice Department has acted in the President’s personal interests.”

Legal experts slammed Barr and the Department of Justice for what was described as an “insane” legal position.

Offensive on so many levels. @ejeancarroll is heroically standing up for the many women abused by Trump and she deserves our support…and the courts need to stop Barr's latest efforts to subvert justice. https://t.co/9XeWZx9nax — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 8, 2020

Mary! I salute you! And . . . thank you! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 9, 2020

Democrats should impeach Bill Barr to stop him from criming — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 9, 2020

This is as disgusting and offensive (and illegal I might add) as what Trump said about our fallen and captured military heroes last week.#EJeanCarroll#ImpeachBarr #DOJ https://t.co/EJD8EQQjw8 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 9, 2020

Dear Nancy Pelosi William Barr is not running for President and is not up for election Impeach that bastard NOW #ImpeachBarr — BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) September 9, 2020

It is not the job of the Department of Justice to represent the president in a civil case. Especially not one accusing Trump of sexual assault prior to holding office. But under Barr, the DOJ no longer represents the American people, or justice. Trump finally got his Roy Cohn. https://t.co/uDYOQjIhXg — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 9, 2020

Bill barr is using your tax dollars to turn the Justice Dept into a personal law firm for trump in a sex assault case. Reminder: over 20 women have accused trump of sexual assault. #ImpeachBarr #DisbarBarr https://t.co/5j8YB5M9Ir — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 8, 2020

Innocent people submit their DNA Guilty people use a corrupt AG #ImpeachBarr #TrumpIsARapist https://t.co/IKtSuVVntI — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) September 9, 2020

The f*cking Justice Department works FOR THE PEOPLE, not the criminal in the WH. #ResignBarr #ImpeachBarr — Full Metal Finch (@FullMetalFinch) September 9, 2020

Bill Barr is an absolute disgrace to this country. #ImpeachBarr — THE ACCOUNTANT (@LinkedHD) September 9, 2020

There once was a man named Bill Barr

So stuck up Trump’s ass it’s bizarre.

First he lied under oath

Like a true MAGA oaf

Here is hoping he’ll soon be disbarred. #ImpeachBarr pic.twitter.com/TwZI6k0hkN — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) September 9, 2020