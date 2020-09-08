Quantcast
Connect with us

Mary Trump among those demanding Congress impeach Attorney General Bill Barr

Published

1 min ago

on

Mary Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

On Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr moved in court for his Department of Justice to intervene in an explosive legal case involving President Donald Trump.

“The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault,” CNN reports. “While the alleged sexual assault occurred long before Trump became President, the Justice Department argued that it must take over because Trump’s comments spurring the defamation lawsuit came while he was in office. The move — defending Trump at taxpayer expense — comes amid ongoing criticism that the Justice Department has acted in the President’s personal interests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts slammed Barr and the Department of Justice for what was described as an “insane” legal position.

Here’s some of what people were saying on Twitter as the #ImpeachBarr hashtag trended.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr ripped for ‘insane position’ in Trump in rape case: Legal experts say ‘DOJ is way out of line here’

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is being sued for defamation after denying accusations of rape and allegedly defaming his accuser.

On Tuesday, the case took a bizarre twist when Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice intervened in the case.

"The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault," CNN reported Tuesday. "While the alleged sexual assault occurred long before Trump became President, the Justice Department argued that it must take over because Trump's comments spurring the defamation lawsuit came while he was in office. The move -- defending Trump at taxpayer expense -- comes amid ongoing criticism that the Justice Department has acted in the President's personal interests."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Michael Cohen dishes to Maddow on Trump’s mental state: ‘’He’s not the same person’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday interviewed longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen about his forthcoming tell-all book on the president.

"Over time, do you feel like his sentience has declined, in what you're describing there in terms of his spelling or the way that he speaks or sometimes has trouble with words?" she asked "Has that changed over time? Is he the same person that speaks now that you recognize from your time working with him for all those years?"

"He's not the same person that I knew going back years ago," Cohen replied.

"He was always gruff. He was always a certain way, but the power that he now has has gone to his head," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Judge rules Texas ‘plainly violates certain voters’ constitutional rights’ — and orders a fix before November

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

As Texas prepares for an expected deluge of mail-in votes in November, a federal judge has found that one facet of the state’s signature verification rules for those ballots is unconstitutional and must be reworked for the upcoming election.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia ruled Tuesday that the state’s process for determining whether there is a mismatch between a voter’s signature on their ballot envelope and the signature the voter used on their application to vote by mail “plainly violates certain voters’ constitutional rights.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image